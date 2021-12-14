Minneapolis Instacart driver DESTROYS elderly couple’s errands over pro-police sign in their yard

A Minneapolis Instacart driver crushed an elderly couple’s grocery store after seeing a pro-police sign in their front yard and wrote a rude message on a receipt calling them “racist” and saying “f *** the police”.

A 36-year-old driver from Coon Rapids, Minnesota, who only went through Tara on the app, allegedly ran over $ 50 worth of groceries in a tantrum over a sign the couple had in his driveway.

A bottle of soda, which appears to be coffee cream, a bag of bananas and other items can be seen in the photo police posted to Facebook on Monday.

Tara has since been relieved of her job at Instacart, but it was not immediately clear if Tara was the driver’s real name or what type of charges the suspect is facing.

The sign read “Thank you Blaine PD” and featured a Blue Lives Matter flag – a symbol of police support – in the shape of a heart.

Instead of the Cub Foods groceries the couple ordered on December 6, Tara left a derogatory message scribbled on a “random receipt” on the couple’s front porch.

“Instacart does not pay employees. sry [sic] find another slave. F *** the police, ”the hate message read, which also had the words“ racist ”and“ pigs ”written in black marker.

One parent, Amber Gray, wrote on a GoFundMe: “My heart breaks for my loved ones,” and explained how the act left them feeling “vulnerable”.

Instacart released a statement saying it was “appalled by the unacceptable actions of this buyer, who was consequently removed from the Instacart platform”.

A Minneapolis Instacart driver smashed an elderly couple’s $ 50 groceries (photos) in a temper tantrum over a sign the couple had in their driveway

Pictured: The pro-police sign in the front yard of the elderly couple who made Tara angry enough that she crushed their groceries

Tara left a hateful message in the Christmas wreath hanging on the couple’s front door and called them “racist”

Relatives of the elderly couple shared a screenshot of their receipt from Cub Foods, which showed a photo of Tara, which has since been removed from the platform. Police said Tara was 36 and was from Coon Rapids, Minnesota

“We will continue to provide assistance to affected customers and will also work directly with local law enforcement on any investigation into this matter,” he added.

According to a list on Indeed, the average annual salary for a personal shopper at Instacart in Minneapolis is $ 47,000, based on aggregate data. The city’s delivery drivers are said to be making $ 65,000 a year.

In a press release posted to the Blaine Police Department’s Facebook page on Monday, the senior couple reported on December 6 that when they received the notification from the Instacart app that the driver was at their house, they went out to do their shopping due to the amount of snow in their driveway ”.

“When the couple opened the front door, the delivery driver yelled at them to check inside their Christmas wreath,” it was there that they found the receipt with the bitter note on it.

“They also reported that the driver was driving back and forth in the aisle… After the delivery driver left, they discovered that their groceries had been overturned in the aisle,” the press release said.

The elderly couple reportedly told Instacart what happened and received a full refund for their order.

A grocery fund set up by the couple’s relatives on GoFundMe three days after the incident has already racked up nearly $ 8,500, far exceeding the goal of $ 500.

“Tara probably doesn’t know that that $ 50 worth of groceries was budgeted for. Or how devastating the recent medical diagnosis has been. Or how much fear and vulnerability his despicable act of hate made them feel, ”wrote Amber Gray, one of the fundraising organizers.

Blaine Police Chief Brian Podany (pictured) said he understood the suspect’s displeasure with law enforcement, but told Fox 9 they shouldn’t have gone after it to “innocent people, especially people who try to contribute to that person’s livelihood”

In an update released Tuesday, Gray called the 197 donations a “Christmas miracle.” It is unclear what her relationship is with the elderly couple.

The police department added in the press release: “The delivery driver has been identified and the investigation is continuing with probable charges in the near future.”

Blaine Police Chief Brian Podany told Fox 9: “We enforce the law. Not everyone likes us, we get it. But don’t beat on the innocent, especially the people who try. to contribute to the livelihood of that person.