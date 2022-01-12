Mobvista Receives CCPA 2022 Data Privacy Validation

GUANGZHOU, China, January 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Mobvista Co., Ltd (01860.HK), a global technology platform, announced that its Nativex business and Mintegral mobile advertising platform have received California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) clearance from TRUSTe LLC (“TRUSTe”), an independent subsidiary of TrustArc Inc.

TRUSTe has reviewed Mobvista Group’s data privacy policies and practices against TrustArc’s Data Privacy and Accountability Governance Framework. Their findings confirmed that Nativex and Mintegral meet all of the requirements necessary to receive effective validation as of December 30, 2021.

Validation was based on examining the Nativex and Mintegral platforms against 48 CCPA readiness checks to demonstrate safe, transparent and compliant data management procedures. These controls cover nine areas aligned with TrustArc’s “Build, Implement and Demonstrate” standards.

“We are honored to receive TrustArc validation as it confirms Mobvista Group’s commitment to the highest standards of data privacy and security,” said Clement Cao, CEO of Mobvista Group. “We have always believed in the importance of strong data privacy policies, as they provide the framework required for a secure and transparent digital ecosystem for businesses and users around the world.”

Mobvista Group’s focus on meeting the highest data privacy standards is evident with this latest validation, alongside previous certifications such as ePrivacy Certification, ISO/IEC 27001 Certification, SOC Reports Type1 and Type 2, and more.

TrustArc is a leading privacy technology company based in San Francisco, California, with decades of expertise in creating and expanding comprehensive data privacy programs for thousands of businesses around the world. The California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) which was passed in 2018 applies to businesses operating in California and the use of residents’ personal data.

About Mobvista

Mobvista is a leading technology platform dedicated to growing global businesses in the digital age. With strong industry experience and cutting-edge technology, Mobvista’s goal is to create an ecosystem of SaaS tools that includes products and solutions for mobile marketing, data analytics, creative automation , monetization, and elastic cloud cost optimization. Mobvista aims to be the catalyst that connects China and the rest of the world by helping clients build ambitious business models and drive business growth.

