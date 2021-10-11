Moët Hennessy launches mixers co-branded with Svami

As a first step, these selected alcohol-free mixers were designed to be paired with the company’s (Belvedere, Glenmorangie and Hennessy) range of vodka, whiskey and cognac, for home consumption by Indian consumers, said the society.

Moët Hennessy’s chief marketing officer Sophia Sinha has highlighted the shift in alcohol consumption from bars and pubs to homes as the pandemic has kept people indoors for the past 18 months. For much of 2020, India has been under strict lockdown, with restaurants and bars remaining closed. Even earlier this year, the second wave of covid-19 kept people confined to their homes.

With high discretionary incomes and no ability to spend, like traveling or eating out, consumers began to enjoy drinks at home and upgraded and purchased more high-end products.

“Many consumers started making cocktails at home but found there was no way to make a simple and easy cocktail that tasted the same every time,” said Sinha. For this, the company has created three different natural flavors to accompany each of its spirits.

The pandemic has seen many new product categories take off. In the mix space, the burgeoning “at home” consumer category has prompted the company to rethink many of its existing strategies and adapt them to home drinkers, Sinha said. “We had to anticipate consumer behavior to predict the next trend and collaborations that are specific to India. The programs built around (the tastes of the) Indian palate are emerging, ”she added.

For now, the mixers will be focused on the Indian market and will have limited production for major metros. By the end of the year, mixers will be available in India wherever these liquor bottles are purchased. To begin with, the company will deploy an “on-pack offer”, with the three mixers offered free of charge.

Aneesh Bhasin, co-founder of Foxtrot Beverages who runs Svami, said that with this collaboration they wanted to deliver a great in-home drinking experience. “These products were created with Moët Hennessy for them. It’s a great story for a global alcohol power to work with a local brand,” he said.

Vikram Achanta, founder of Tulleeho, a Delhi-based beverage consulting and training company, said it was a smart co-branding initiative. “It could also help Moët Hennessy build brand awareness and traction on a wider platform and Svami will also benefit from the association. As this is a limited edition product, it will be linked to the holiday season, ”he said.

Other brands are also engaging in such collaborations. Jimmy’s Cocktails, which began operations during the pandemic, has teamed up with a Greater Than artisanal gin brand (called Cherry-Sour) for a similar-style blender that will hit store shelves by December. It is also working with three other global brands in India to create similar co-branded products.

Ankur Bhatia, founder of Jimmy’s Cocktails run by Radiohead Brands, said even before the pandemic of home alcohol use had risen and dramatically increased in the past 18 months. “In every glass of alcohol consumed, almost three parts contain some kind of mixer. This is where we and many of our competitors operate. Alcohol brands are also realizing that people mix their drinks with such. products and that’s what is driving the growth in this category, ”Bhatia said.

Jimmy is high ??6 crore in seed funding this year.

Achanta of Tulleho agreed that there was a lot of excitement in the non-alcoholic category, with many Indian brands launching across all sub-segments over the past two years. “It’s definitely here to stay,” he said.

Alcohol consumption in India was set at 5.4 billion liters in 2016 and is expected to reach 6.5 billion liters by 2020, research firm Statista said. According to a study published by Lancet in 2019, alcohol consumption in India increased by 38% in seven years between 2010 and 2017.

