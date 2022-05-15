NDLEA foils drug trafficking plans to Italy and UAE

By Adedapo Adesanya

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has foiled several schemes to traffic drugs and other banned narcotics in and out of the country over the past week.

Over the past few days, among other things, officers have stopped the export of tramadol, ecstasy MDMA and cannabis to Milan, Italy and Dubai, United Arab Emirates via Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Ikeja , Lagos

Officials of the body also seized 203,879 tablets of various pharmaceutical opioids and illicit substances during raids in Abia, Kaduna, Yobe and Kogi states.

At Lagos airport, a passenger, Ms Odia Emiliana Efe, was arrested on Monday May 9 as she attempted to board a Royal Air Moroc flight from Lagos via Casablanca to Milan, Italy with 1,000 tablets of tramadol 200 mg concealed in foodstuffs.

According to NDLEA Spokesperson, Mr. Femi Babafemi, five days later, on Friday May 13, a cargo agent Kareem Ibrahim was arrested at the SAHCO cargo hangar at the airport for attempting to export foodstuffs in which were hiding blocks of cannabis weighing 6.65 kg and 24 grams of ecstasy, MDMA in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

Meanwhile, in Abia, three trucks loaded with drugs from Lagos and Onitsha, Anambra were intercepted in Aba, Abia State. When properly searched in the presence of the owners on Wednesday May 11, 67,100 tablets/capsules of tramadol and 12,650 ampoules of pentazocine, morphine and dopamine were recovered.

On the same day, NDLEA agents in Kaduna arrested a suspected drug trafficker, Mr. Shehu Kabiru alias Dan-Zaira, who had previously been declared wanted by the Agency’s Kastina Command for refusing bail.

Recovered from him include 45,000 diazepam tablets weighing 41.5 kg; 50,000 tablets of Exol, weighing 15.6 kg; 1,500 tablets of Rohypnol weighing 700 grams and 300 bottles of codeine weighing 41.5 kg.

Similarly, in Yobe State, no less than 7,029 tablets of Tramadol, D5 and Exol as well as 1.5 kg of cannabis were recovered from a suspect, Mr. Ibrahim Yakubu during a raid on his hiding place in Unguru town on Sunday May 8, while in Rivers State, a Chekiri Richard Obomanu was arrested in Eleme area on Wednesday May 11 with 207.2 kg of cannabis.

As many as 19,600 tramadol pills from Onitsha, Anambra State bound for Abuja were intercepted and recovered along the Okene/Abuja highway on Wednesday May 11 by police officers. NDLEA in Kogi State.

In another development, five members of a union, which conducts fake recruitment in security agencies, were arrested in coordinated operations in Zamfara, Kebbi and Bauchi states. The leader of the gang, identified as Mr. Yakubu Sani, was first arrested in Gusau, Zamfara State. His criminal gang is issuing fake employment letters and NDLEA ID cards to unsuspecting members of the public for the sum of N400,000 per person.

A follow-up operation in Zuru, Kebbi State led to the arrest of another gang member, Ibrahim Isah, while three others; Mr. Dahiru Musa Limanchi, Mr. Gambo Danladi and Mr. Umar Abubakar were arrested in Bauchi State. Recovered from them include a fake NDLEA ID card; NDLEA Guarantor Form; Letter of offer of appointment from INEC; Nigeria Customs Special Replacement Form and Letter of Appointment; Nigerian Correctional Service Substitute Form; The references of certain candidates; Receipts and passport photos; Five SIM packs and one MTN SIM card.

The President/CEO of NDLEA, Mr. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retired) commended the officers and men of MMIA, Abia, Kaduna, Yobe, Rivers and Kogi for the arrests and seizures.

He also acknowledged the well-executed operations in Zamfara, Kebbi and Bauchi that nailed five members of a criminal gang scamming innocent job seekers with fake employment letters.

He instructed them and their compatriots across all commandments not to rest on their oars but to continue to aspire to break previous records.

