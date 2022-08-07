Nida Yasir under surveillance for posting video of branded outfits

Nida Yasir, one of Pakistan’s most popular TV hosts, undoubtedly has a knack for grabbing headlines, whether it’s with controversial statements, fashion choices or trending videos.

This time, Nida posted a video of her trademark outfits.

The video shows Yasir throwing his pants, coat, tank top, bags and other accessories together and tags the marks in the caption.

The set has been labeled, giving off a contemporary western look. Yasir wore blue pants, a beige Zara blazer, a black sleeveless tank top and Nike shoes.

The fashion police heavily criticized the airport’s unflattering appearance, and trolls flooded the comments section with mean remarks.

fans of the Yeh Zindagi Hai the actress was quick to spot the “show-off” stunt she tried to get away with. Although all the choices made by a celebrity are their own, netizens love to go to school and criticize unnecessarily.

Yasir’s fans also complained that she tried to give a modern look, which didn’t match her age well. Almost all of the comments on her post were critical.

Nevertheless, the Hmm Tum the actress was not offended and enjoyed her trip with her adorable little family.

Nida is married to Yasir Nawaz, a popular Pakistani actor and television producer. In addition to accommodation Hello Pakistani, Yasir has starred in many drama series paving the way to unprecedented success.