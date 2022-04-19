Nine Huskies earn All-MAC Academic Indoor Track and Field honors
CLEVELAND- Nine members of the Northern Illinois University women’s track and field team have earned Academic Conference All-Mid-American honors, announced by the league office Tuesday, April 19.
Of NIU’s nine award winners, Kenyan majors (Burlington, NC/Hugh Cummings) receives his fourth All-MAC Academic Award, having achieved recognition in 2019, 2020 and 2021, while Hannah Rici (Naperville, Ill./Naperville North) is now a three-time Academic All-MAC recipient in Indoor Athletics after also earning the honor in 2020 and 2021.
NIU’s All-MAC Academic Honors list also includes Kadeja Campbell (St. Ann, Jamaica/South of New Orleans), who won the 400-meter sprint at the 2022 MAC Indoor Track and Field Championships; Campbell also finished second in the 200 meters. Three other Huskie Academic All-MAC winners placed in the top five at the conference as Regular Scout (St. Louis, Mo./Incarnate Word Academy) was second in the 60-meter hurdles, Majors was fourth in the long jump and Kimone Hines (Hanover, Jamaica/South New Orleans) finished fifth in the 60 yards.
The All-MAC Academic Honor is for a student-athlete who has excelled in both athletics and academics. To qualify, a student-athlete must be in their second year or higher, have at least a GPA of 3.20, and have competed in at least 50% of the competitions for that particular sport.
2022 NIU Indoor Track and Field Academic Honored All-MAC
Meagan BiddleRS Senior, Special Education, 3.302
Kadeja CampbellSenior, Business Administration, 3,747
Julia FineganSecond year, Software development, 4.0
Kimone HinesSenior, Business Administration, 3.417
Kayla LaFontaineJunior, Psychology and Sociology, 3.235
Kenyan majorsRS Senior, Intermediate Level Teaching and Learning, 3.715
Kendal onlySecond year, Health Sciences, 3.448
Regular ScoutSecond year, Kinesiology, 3.486
Hannah RiciPre-Physical Therapy, Senior, 3.863
