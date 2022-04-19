Nine Huskies earn All-MAC Academic Indoor Track and Field honors

CLEVELAND- Nine members of the Northern Illinois University women’s track and field team have earned Academic Conference All-Mid-American honors, announced by the league office Tuesday, April 19.

Of NIU’s nine award winners, Kenyan majors (Burlington, NC/Hugh Cummings) receives his fourth All-MAC Academic Award, having achieved recognition in 2019, 2020 and 2021, while Hannah Rici (Naperville, Ill./Naperville North) is now a three-time Academic All-MAC recipient in Indoor Athletics after also earning the honor in 2020 and 2021.

NIU’s All-MAC Academic Honors list also includes Kadeja Campbell (St. Ann, Jamaica/South of New Orleans), who won the 400-meter sprint at the 2022 MAC Indoor Track and Field Championships; Campbell also finished second in the 200 meters. Three other Huskie Academic All-MAC winners placed in the top five at the conference as Regular Scout (St. Louis, Mo./Incarnate Word Academy) was second in the 60-meter hurdles, Majors was fourth in the long jump and Kimone Hines (Hanover, Jamaica/South New Orleans) finished fifth in the 60 yards.

The All-MAC Academic Honor is for a student-athlete who has excelled in both athletics and academics. To qualify, a student-athlete must be in their second year or higher, have at least a GPA of 3.20, and have competed in at least 50% of the competitions for that particular sport.