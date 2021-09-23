Opera Browser $ 80 Million Ad Activity Adds Self-Service Option

Opera Ads, the online advertising platform launched by Norwegian browser maker Opera in 2019, offers self-service.

Opera on Wednesday launched Opera Ad Manager, a self-service advertising platform for buying inventory on Opera News (not to be confused with a post of the same name on the opera itself) that doesn’t use no third-party cookies.

The Opera browser accounts for 2% of the browser market share, according to Statcounter. On a monthly basis, the Opera browser and news apps reach over 300 million active users, such as among people who actively choose to use Opera products rather than those that appear by default on their devices, according to Per. Wetterdal, executive vice president of advertising at Opera.

Opera News feed inventory appears in several Opera apps, including the Opera Mini browser app for Android and the stand-alone Opera News mobile app, which aggregates news from international, US, and local sources and customizes the feed accordingly. topics, language and trend categories of interest.

But users only see ads when they interact with the news feed, not when browsing the web, Wetterdal said.

Advertisers could already purchase ads from the Opera News feed as a managed service.

In addition to the managed service offering and its new self-service advertising network, Opera Ads also has a demand-side platform and a sell-side platform that offers direct access to its own products. – the Opera News app, Opera Mini and the main Opera Browser – but, again, only in the Opera News feed.

The plan to introduce self-service access to its advertising network was primarily driven by demand from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), Wetterdal said.

“Digital advertising is a key promotional channel for SMEs,” he said, “so it’s important that we provide this very rapidly growing segment with the tools to connect with our audience. “

While Opera Ad Manager allows advertisers to target by location, self-identified user interests, demographics, device type, and country / region, third-party cookie targeting is not an option. This is also the case for Opera Ads more broadly, said Wetterdal.

Probably a good choice considering the way the wind blows.

Advertisers cannot target ads using their own proprietary data through the self-service platform, although this is a managed service option.

Opera Ad Manager technology is powered by DanAds, a Swedish company that creates customizable self-service advertising platforms for publishers, including Bloomberg Media Group, Tripadvisor, Roku, and Hearst Magazines.

Opera decided to go the white label route rather than build in-house because it wanted to get started as quickly as possible.

“We have made a strategic decision to work with a proven platform that can scale from day one,” said Wetterdal.

Because you have to strike when the iron is hot, and digital advertising is growing into a hockey stick.

During Opera’s second quarter earnings call in August, the company said that Opera Ads is on track to hit $ 80 million in revenue for the year 2021, a 50% increase from its daily income execution rate for the year.

Opera began trading on NASDAQ in 2018 after it was sold by parent company Opera Software (now Otello Corporation) to a consortium of Chinese investors two years earlier.

But Opera Ads should not be confused with Opera Mediaworks, which has remained a subsidiary of Otello Corp.

Opera Mediaworks was renamed AdColony in 2016, the same year as the sale in China. In February of this year, Digital Turbine bought AdColony for $ 400 million.

[Drinking game idea: Take a sip for every time the word “Opera” appears in this article. You will be drunk.]