Optimization expands the team following the growth of the company

Ellie Handberg, Kara Moss, Franchesca Del Rosario

Independent SEO agency Optimizing has made a number of appointments following a host of wins from clients including Nando’s New Zealand and Make-A-Wish Australia.

Optimizing has appointed two SEO specialists to its ranks and promoted Kara Moss to the leadership team as head of people and culture.

Franchesca Del Rosario joins Optimizing as an SEO specialist after spending several years working in SEO agencies, after working in the competitive and rapidly growing mattress and furniture market for Ecosa.

Ellie Handberg has also been appointed SEO specialist. She comes from an agency with a strong marketing background and is thrilled to work with Optimizing’s diverse client base.

James Richardson, co-founder of Optimizing, said: “The past few months have been important for us. We recently expanded our mandate for Nando’s, adding the New Zealand business to our roster after working with the Australian team for over 18 months. We’ve also started working with Make-A-Wish Australia, which is an incredibly worthwhile cause.”

“As a result, it has been great to welcome Ellie and Fran to our ranks, they bring a wealth of SEO experience with them and will add a lot of value to our clients. We are also very proud of Kara who has demonstrated a commitment and drive since joining Optimizing last year.”

“We are delighted to see what she brings to the role of Head of People and Culture. It has been great to watch her grow and we are delighted that she has accepted this new opportunity within our leadership team. “

