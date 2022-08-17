Oroville rebranding will be ‘much more fun than Bakersfield’

OROVILLE — Welcome to the Extreme Makeover: Oroville Edition.

Community branding company North Star, which recently rebranded Kern County, presented to the Oroville City Council on Tuesday its plan to create a new brand image for the town.

“We’re going to be a lot more fun than Bakersfield,” councilman Eric Smith said.

The city approved a contract with North Star on April 19 to “develop and implement a sustainable and strategic marketing and branding plan to attract, grow and retain tourists and businesses,” said city planner Wes Irvin. .

North Star Senior Vice President Ed Barlow said in his experience rebranding is important to a community because it unifies residents about what the community stands for, drives visitor interest and investment. , residents and businesses; and professionalizes municipal communication.

“Communities that will go through this thoughtful process to arrive at what’s distinct … are more competitive, more efficient, more successful if they can identify that distinction,” Barlow said.

Barlow said North Star will conduct research on Oroville residents and businesses over the next three months and return to council with a report.

The company has launched a public website about its rebranding process and will announce a public inquiry later this month at https://www.brandingoroville.com/.

“We’re going to uncover all of these passionate voices through our research process,” Barlow said.

CalPERS

The council approved 7-0 a resolution to change its California Public Employees Retirement System contract so that city employees no longer pay a portion of city costs and only have to pay their share – 7% for non-security employees and 9% for security employees.

The change will cost $22,780 for the current fiscal year to come out of corresponding departmental budgets, according to the agenda.

other business

The board approved several other things at its meeting, including:

A resolution to send up to two city employees to the California League of Cities Conference in lieu of councilors for special trainings.

Accepted a grant from Homeland Security to purchase seven iPads for the Oroville Fire Department.

Additional funds to repaint the exterior and other work at the Oroville Convention Center.

Revision of its salary grid.

An amendment to the Table Mountain Golf Club lease agreement.

An agreement with Richard Walls for professional civil engineering services as needed

A 10% pay raise for City Administrator Bill LaGrone as he serves as acting police chief.

A Response to the 2019-2022 Butte County Grand Jury Final Report.

All items of the consent schedule were passed, but Councilor Art Hatley withdrew three items to vote no, including revising the main pay scale, agreeing to engineering services as needed, and increasing salary for LaGrone.