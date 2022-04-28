Pac-12 Conference Honors 99 Utes to Winter Academic Honor Roll
SAN FRANCISCO – Utah Athletics saw 99 student-athletes from seven athletic programs honored today by the Pac-12 conference with placement on the 2022 Winter Academic Honor Roll.
The Winter Academic Honor Roll includes Utah student-athletes who compete in the sports of men’s basketball, women’s basketball, gymnastics, skiing, indoor track and field, men’s swimming and diving, and women’s swimming and diving. Utah’s academic success over the winter also coincided with competitive excellence. Among the highest achievements, the ski program won its third straight national championship, while gymnastics earned a third-place finish in the NCAA Championship Finals and the women’s basketball program played in its first championship game. Pac-12 en route to an NCAA first round. tournament victory. Both men’s and women’s swimming and diving have also qualified for NCAA championships.
A total of 850 student-athletes from the 12 institutions that make up the “Champions Conference” were recognized for their work in the classroom. Any student-athlete on their respective team roster with a GPA of 3.3 or higher, and who has served at least one year in residence at the facility, is eligible for the award.
Utah Pac-12 Winter 2022 Academic Honor Roll Members
Men’s basketball (4)
Eli Ballstaedt (Business Administration)
Riley Battin (Business Administration)
Jaxon Brenchley (Finance)
Harrison Creer (Business Administration)
Women’s basketball (5)
Dru Gylten (Kinesiology)
Brynna Maxwell (Communication)
Kennady McQueen (Kinesiology)
Isabelle Palmer (Business Administration)
Kelsey Ree (Community and human development)
Gymnastics (10)
Alexia Burch (Kinesiology)
Jaylene Gilstrap (Communications_
Jillian Hoffman (Kinesiology)
Crystal Isa (Applied mathematics)
Maile O’Keefe (Kinesiology)
Abby Paulson (Kinesiology)
Adrian Randall (Criminology)
Alani Sabado (Business Administration)
Sydney Soloski (Finance and Marketing)
Lucy Stanhope (Criminology & Psychology)
Indoor Athletics (24)
Skyler Blair (Biomedical genius)
Karli Branch (Biology)
Grace Burnet (Finance)
Martine Conner (Political Science and Economics)
Emma Earl (Accounting)
Delaney Gates (Marketing)
james brooklyn (Communication)
Morgan Jensen (Social work)
Bailey Kealamakia (Data Science)
Chloe Kocker (Public Works)
Maya Le Bar (Political science)
Ellie Lundgreen (Chemical Engineer)
Brooke Manson (Urban Ecology)
Ruby Jane Mathewson (Biology)
Lauren O’Banion (Finance)
Nathalie Platil (Engineering computer Science)
Kennedy Powell (Biomedical genius)
Maddie Roseau (Urban Ecology)
Sophie Ryan (Teaching English)
Taylor Watson (Sociology and family, community and human development)
Rachel Whipple (Chemistry)
beautiful williams (Master in French)
Cara Woolnough (Biomedical genius)
Jasie York (Kinesiology)
Skiing (16)
Bjorn Brudevoll (Finance)
Samuel Hendry (Biology)
Madison Hoffman (Business Administration)
Luke Jäger (Economy)
Abby Jarzin (Kinesiology)
Noel Keeffe (material science)
Michelle Kervén (business administration)
Joachim Link (Finance)
Novie McCabe (Political science)
Sona Moravcikova (Biology)
Guillaume Normannseth (Business Administration)
Sydney Palmer-Leger (Kinesiology)
Katie Parker (Psychology and Business Administration)
Claire Timmerman (Kinesiology)
Katie Vesterstein (Finance)
Gustav Vollo (Finance)
Swimming and diving men (19)
Nick Becker (Public Works)
Andrew Breton (Business Administration)
Noah Carlson (Computing)
Tony Chen (Family, community and human development)
Santiago Contreras (Marketing)
Jackson Cunningham (Computing)
Holden Ellsworth (Data Science)
David Fridlander (Computing)
Gavin Giandinoto (Film and Media Arts)
Micah Ginoza (teaching history)
Jaek Horner (Business Administration)
JP Hynes (Management)
Marko Kovacic (Undeclared)
Sam Lucas (Business Administration)
Luc McDivitt (Mechanical Engineering)
Parker McOmber (Biomedical genius)
Jenner Pennock (Marketing)
Preston Planells (Strategic Communication)
Ben Waterman (Economics and Political Science)
Women’s swimming and diving (21)
Taylor Alicea-Jorgensen (Biochemistry)
Elise Beller (Psychology)
Reagan Cathcart (Biology)
Cameron Daniell (Health & Kinesiology)
Lizzy DeCecco (Biology)
McKenna Gassaway (Family, community and human development)
Mandy Gebhart (Health and Kinesiology)
Katie Hale (Public Health, MPH)
Abbie Hurst (Public Works)
Taylor Kabacy (Psychology)
Kate Leary (Health & Kinesiology)
Harper Lehman (Undeclared)
Kayla Miller (Health & Kinesiology)
Lexi Mills (Feeding with milk)
Sophia Morici (Nurse)
Zofia Niemczak (Health & Kinesiology)
Charity Pittard (Health & Kinesiology)
Emma Ruchala (Health & Kinesiology)
Marah Smith (Health and Kinesiology)
Hannah Truax (Political science)
Maddie Woznick (Health & Kinesiology)
Comments are closed.