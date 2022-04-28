Pac-12 Conference Honors 99 Utes to Winter Academic Honor Roll

SAN FRANCISCO – Utah Athletics saw 99 student-athletes from seven athletic programs honored today by the Pac-12 conference with placement on the 2022 Winter Academic Honor Roll.

The Winter Academic Honor Roll includes Utah student-athletes who compete in the sports of men’s basketball, women’s basketball, gymnastics, skiing, indoor track and field, men’s swimming and diving, and women’s swimming and diving. Utah’s academic success over the winter also coincided with competitive excellence. Among the highest achievements, the ski program won its third straight national championship, while gymnastics earned a third-place finish in the NCAA Championship Finals and the women’s basketball program played in its first championship game. Pac-12 en route to an NCAA first round. tournament victory. Both men’s and women’s swimming and diving have also qualified for NCAA championships.