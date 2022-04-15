Personal Branding and Why It Matters, Marketing & Advertising News, ET BrandEquity

Personal branding is a conscious effort to influence public perception by positioning yourself as an authoritative, authentic, and credible person in your industry. Simply put, personal branding is all about letting the public know how valuable you are. Imagine that you have amazing skills, but no one knows about them. Isn’t everything in vain? Here personal branding comes into play. It helps you convey your skills to your target audience and create an impact. This process is not that simple, but it is worth doing.

Personal branding is not something that happens suddenly. It’s been here a long time. Internet and social networks are today active vectors of information. They made the idea of ​​personal branding more pervasive. This brings another important question before us.

Why is personal branding important?

Building a brand is about creating an identity and influence in the eyes of the public. Everyone is good at something, and branding demonstrates that to the world. You have to show off your skills if you want people to know about your skills, just like companies do. They advertise their product through different channels so that more and more people can know about it.

Having a strong online presence isn’t just for those who work as freelancers or creators. Even if you are an employee or someone looking for a job, personal branding adds value to your resume. Companies prefer candidates with a large number of connections and an influential online community. These candidates receive more attention than others. Building a personal brand is never easy. It takes patience and commitment.

Today, skills are more emphasized. Having a unique skill is very important to perform well in the competitive world. In a highly competitive organization, everyone is phenomenal at their job, and if you want to make your mark, you have to find something special.

You may be the best at your job, but you don’t get promoted. Why is that? The reason is simple, performing your task with dedication while sitting in a corner is not enough to get a promotion. Active participation in extracurricular activities is equally important. This active involvement within the organization helps you create an identity within the organization.

Here are some of the amazing benefits of personal branding:

Online presence is a community game that you build online. It helps you harness your personality and organize your online presence. How you want to be seen online is up to you.

Online communities are very creative. They share their creative content with the world and offer the platform to share your creativity with the world.

Creating amazing content regularly allows you to grow your audience. People like to share good content. If you give them valuable content, they will share it willingly. This will help you increase your reach.

Personal branding helps you attract opportunities. Your online profiles say a lot about you. If your profile matches someone who is actively looking for people like you. They can make a conversation on the spot, and maybe you receive something beyond expectation.

People who demonstrate authenticity are the ones who win. Authenticity is the buzzword for marketers today. Sharing authenticated content makes your profile more desirable.

If you haven’t started working on your personal branding yet, start now. Everything has time, and it would take no time to convert your delay into never. Seize the opportunity as soon as possible and create an impactful online presence.