PM emphasizes research, export branding and business growth

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today urged businessmen across the country to focus on finding product diversification and their own branding to boost exports and business growth, UNB reports.

“You (businessmen) must forge ahead (inside and outside the country) by developing your own brand,” she said at the opening ceremony of the international trade fair. Dhaka International Trade (DITF) -2022 at Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center (BBCFEC) in Purbachal, a new town on the outskirts of the capital.

Virtually joining the groundbreaking ceremony for the 26th edition of the fair from her official residence in Ganabhaban, she said research is needed for the expansion of trade and commerce in order to understand and maintain the demand for products and their availability. quality.

In this regard, she said, industry owners and exporters should focus on this issue to boost exports.

“I asked you (businessmen) to take the initiative to defend the image of your own country while keeping your market afloat and to develop yourself while maintaining the quality of your products”, she said. added.

Referring to the modernization of the country as a developing nation, Sheikh Hasina said that there is still a long way to go to realize the dream of the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and that the government is working tirelessly for it. materialize.

To this end, she said that the Foreign Ministry and all high commissions, embassies and missions abroad have already been urged to work and move forward following the strategy that “our current diplomacy will be economic diplomacy “.

She continued that the government has already carried out feasibility studies on 23 countries for bilateral and regional trade agreements, a free trade agreement and a comprehensive economic agreement.

“We are working and preparing to meet any challenges as a developing country,” she added.

Under the chairmanship of Minister of Commerce Tipu Munshi, MP, the Vice-President and General Manager of the Export Promotion Bureau, AHM Ahsan, delivered the welcome speech.

The Principal Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Tapan Kanti Ghosh, and the President of the FBCCI, Md Jashim Uddin, also spoke.

At the start of the ceremony, an audiovisual highlighting the development activities of the current government was shown.

The Prime Minister, during the ceremony, also declared “ICT Products and Services” as “Product of the Year” for 2022 in order to encourage exports in accordance with the export policy.

It was not possible to organize the DITF last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but now the fair is taking place for the first time at its permanent site (BBCFEC).

This year, the fair was organized keeping in mind the centenary of the birth of the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the golden jubilee of the country’s independence and the development activities of the government.