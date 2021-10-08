Point S Canada launches new advertising campaign

BOUCHERVILLE, Quebec – Point S Canada wants to make your next trip a little more “bearable”.

The company recently launched a nationwide ad campaign featuring campers encountering a 400-pound bear in the woods, with the tagline “No Stress With Point S”.

In the TV commercial, a camper is roasting a hot dog over a fire when he sees a bear trying to eat honey from a beehive. The bear then walks over to the fire, where the camper gives him the hot dog.

“Centered on the calm of a couple in the face of high stress situations, the ads send the message that when Point S takes care of your car, commutes become a walk in the park, no matter what,” he said. declared the company.

The advertising agency Publicis Groupe SA produced the Canadian campaign. Offset ads have been created for television and radio in Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec and the Atlantic provinces.

“The concept of reducing customer stress is well illustrated and fits perfectly with our corporate positioning”, Patrick Lavoie, vice-president of marketing and communications for Point S Canada, noted.

For the scenes with the bear, Publicis has partnered with Nova Film. The scene with the grizzly, named Tango, was shot in its enclosure at Ciné-Zoo Parc in Ste-Anne de la Rochelle, Quebec, before being incorporated into the screen during post-production.

“If you’re wondering how the trainer got Tango to attack a fake beehive, it was enough to hide some delicious treats inside,” the company said.