POP MART × UNIQLO Co-Branded UT Collection Launched, Highlighting the Value of Intellectual Property in Art Toys | News

BEIJING, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — POP MART and UNIQLO have announced the launch of the first POP MART UT – WE ARE THE MONSTERS collection. The collection combines the classic UNIQLO t-shirt and images of “THE MONSTERS”, one of POP MART’s most popular artist-designed IP characters Kasing lung. The POP MART UT collection marks UNIQLO’s first collaboration with a Chinese art toy brand, bringing the joy of art toy figurines to consumers around the world.

The POP MART UT collection is available in different colors for adults and children. The latest collection will be available in United States, Canada, Japan, Vietnam, Australiaand China.

UNIQLO has launched several brand collaborations with major pop culture and art icons around the world, including famous artists and internationally renowned IPs, such as Murakami, KAWS and Marvel. The launch of the UT “WE ARE THE MONSTERS” collection is the first creative co-branding between UNIQLO and China art toy brand, reflecting the growing reach of China art toy culture among international brands.

Jianpeng Yanglicensing director of POP MART, said, “POP MART’s licensing business continues to upgrade, achieving breakthroughs in FMCG, food, beauty and other industries. areas such as 3C, clothing, hotels, virtual products, etc. Through in-depth customization cooperation with top brands, we will continue to promote IP innovation, improve the commercial value of IP, integrate art toy culture IP into more of scenes and create a more mature and refined commercial environment. »

In recent years, as an emerging art and entertainment toy company, the commercial value of intellectual property under POP MART has gradually increased. In addition to THE MONSTERS, various POP MART IP personalities, such as MOLLY, PUCKY, DIMOO, SKULLPANDA, SWEET BEAN and BUNNY, have also collaborated with international brands to reach more users beyond the toy community of art.

POP MART has conducted cross-border collaborations with many well-known brands, such as Lays, Haagen Dazs, vivo, Paris L’Oreal and Kiehl’s, covering leading brands in FMCG, beauty, daily use and other fields. The recently launched Lays x SWEET BEAN series has created a strong following among consumers.

