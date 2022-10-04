PrivacyNama Session: Consumer Expectations of Privacy in Commerce and Advertising; October 6

We are pleased to announce “Consumer Expectations of Privacy in Commerce and Advertising: Profiling, Data Monetization, Ethical and Regulatory Perspective” (October 6) at MediaNama’s PrivacyNama conference. Our speakers will share their experience in balancing advertising and commerce programs and consumer privacy, for our stakeholder audience in India and globally.

We’ll be talking with Beni Chugh (Dvara Research), Debapratim Ray (Xiaomi), Finn Lützow-Holm Myrstad (Norwegian Consumer Council) and Udbhav Tiwari (Mozilla). Prasanto Kumar Roy (FTI Consulting) will chair the session.

Session: Consumer Expectations of Privacy in Commerce and Advertising: Profiling, Data Monetization, Ethical and Regulatory Perspective

Date: October 6, 2022

Time: 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. IST

Panelists

Debapratim Ray: A graduate of the National Law University, Jodhpur, Debapratim has over 10 years of experience as in-house legal counsel in the technology, media and telecommunications sectors. Since 2016, Debapratim has managed several different portfolios for Xiaomi and currently supports sales and marketing, e-commerce, manufacturing and OTT content functions, as well as Xiaomi’s international business in the subcontinent.

In addition to his main areas of practice, Debapratim has a keen interest in technology policy, antitrust laws and regulations, and privacy issues.

Finn Lützow-Holm Myrstad: Finn Lützow-Holm Myrstad is Director of Digital Policy at the Norwegian Consumer Council (NCC), focusing on national and international issues related to privacy, cybersecurity, competition, manipulative designs, telecommunications and more . He leads the development of more ethical digital policies.

Using targeted research and building global coalitions, he and his team at NCC convince governments and companies to improve their policies. Finn develops and promotes international standards as European Chair of the Digital Committee of the Transatlantic Consumer Dialogue (www.tacd.org/about), which brings together 75 organizations from both sides of the Atlantic. Alongside his successful advocacy, Finn shapes opinion by speaking to audiences such as the European Parliament, G20, Harvard, Princeton University, SXSW and TED.

He holds a Masters in European Union Politics and Government from the London School of Economics (LSE) and an Executive MBA from Hult International Business School.

Udbhav Tiwari: Udbhav Tiwari is Head of Global Product Policy at Mozilla, where he primarily focuses on cybersecurity, data governance, platform regulation, and connectivity. He was previously part of Google’s public policy team and was program manager at the Center for Internet and Society (CIS) in India. He is also a member of the advisory board of the Digital Equity Accelerator managed by the Aspen Institute.

Udbhav has served as a co-rapporteur at the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and has been an active participant in the work of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) on Ethical Aligned Design (EAD). He has been quoted as an expert in various international and national media including The Financial Times, The Guardian, Wired UK, BBC, Reuters and The Times of India. He has also written for leading publications in India including Indian Express and Business Standard, and part of India Today’s ‘India Tomorrow’ list in 2020.

Prasanto Kumar Roy: Prasanto K. Roy is a public policy, technology and media professional. His areas of intervention include public policy and advocacy in the areas of technology, fintech and new energies. He was previously Vice Chairman of NASSCOM, India’s apex IT services trade association, heading its domestic market and Internet and e-commerce consultancy business. He has worked closely with industry and government on policy, market development and growth, and other issues.

Prasanto was technology editor for two decades, and chairman and editor of CyberMedia, India’s largest technology publishers, for over ten years. He has written for the BBC, India Today, Al-Jazeera, Hindustan Times and Indian newspapers; and appeared as a technical expert on broadcasts for the BBC, NDTV, other television and radio programmes. He has served on juries for NDTV, Economic Times, Times of India, Network18, CyberMedia, NASSCOM, DEF and others. He is currently with FTI Consulting, a DC-based consulting firm working on public policy.

Agenda and program

PrivacyNama 2022 Day 1 | October 6 (IST)

1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.: Keynote address by Prof. Usha Ramanathan , in conversation with Nikhil Pahwa (MediaNama)

, in conversation with Nikhil Pahwa (MediaNama) 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.: Geopolitics, data segmentation and cross-border data flows

Session chair: Aarathi Ganesan (Journalist, MediaNama)

Speakers: Arindrajit Basu (CIS), Sidharth Deb (CCG-NLUD) and Sukanya Thapliyal (CCG-NLUD)

Session chair: to be determined

Speakers: Aparajita Bharati (YLAC & The Quantum Hub), Nivedita Krishna (Pacta) and Prof. Sonia Livingstone (London School of Economics and Political Science)

Session chair: Prasanto Kumar Roy (FTI Consulting)

PrivacyNama 2022 Day 2 | October 7 (IST)

1:30 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.: Data Protection Regulators Roundtable

Session Chair: Renuka Sane (NIPFP)

Speakers: Adv Commissioner Collen Weapond (South Africa), Sharon Azarya (Israel)

Session chair: Aditi Agrawal (Newslaundry)

Speakers: Eyup Kun (KU Leuven), Sreenidhi Srinivasan (Ikigai Law) and Tanmay Singh (Internet Freedom Foundation)

Session chair: Sarvesh Mathi (Journalist, MediaNama)

Speakers: Deeksha Manchanda (Chandhiok & Mahajan), Manjushree RM (Vidhi Center for Legal Policy), Shashank Mohan (CCG-NLUD)

Session Chair: Rahul Narayan (Lawyer, Supreme Court)

Speakers: Ali Khan (ZS), Ivana Bartoletti (Wipro) and Monika Tomczak-Gorlikowska (Prosus)

PrivacyNama 2022 Day 3 Workshop | October 11 (IST)

1:30 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.: Opening speech by Manisha Kapoor (CEO, ASCI)

1:45 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.: PrivacyTech Demos by Disecto, Doosra and Priva Sapien

2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.: Workshop: Understanding privacy-preserving advertising Introduction to AdTech: Understanding How Digital Advertising Works Globally Implications of Current Practices on Privacy: Impact of Advertising Practices on Consumers and Key Considerations in Privacy Regulation Reform Efforts (Privacy Preserving Advertising): key technology developments for app stores, platforms and advertisers. Expected Impact: Implications of Reform Efforts for Startups, Advertisers, and Consumers Preparing for Change: How Marketers, Advertisers, and Founders Can Prepare Their Business for a Changing Environment

4:30 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.: Last word

MediaNama organizes these events with the support of Mozilla, Meta, Walmart and Amazon. NLU Delhi’s Center for Communication Governance, Access Now and the Center for Internet and Society are our community partners for the discussions, and the workshop is organized in partnership with the Advertising Standards Council of India and Mozilla.

Important:

