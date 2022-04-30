Business Agency

Pru Life UK expands agency offices in Metro Manila to serve more Filipinos

By Andre S. Nash

MANILA, Philippines – Leading life insurer Pru ​​Life UK is expanding its general agency offices in Metro Manila while continuing to make life and health insurance more accessible to Filipinos. These new offices will allow Pru Life UK to reach more customers and continue to provide services for their protection needs.

Golden Dragon Life Insurance Agency Inc. opened its doors to Pru Life UK customers at 20A and 21A, Aseana Powerstation Building, Pres. D Macapagal Boulevard corner Bradco Avenue, Aseana City, Paranaque City led by its President Ardie Espiritu.

Two general agency offices in Taguig City were also inaugurated:

  • One Excelsior Life Insurance Agency Inc. located on the 10th floor of Bonifacio Prime, Lot 14, Block 2, 20th Drive, McKinley Business Park headed by its president Niccolo Mascarina
  • Infinite Dragon Life Insurance Agency Inc. at Unit 907 of the Center des Finances, 26th Street, Bonifacio Global City headed by its president Gérard Ortile

Meanwhile, three general agency offices in Makati will welcome more Filipinos seeking life protection:

  • Imperium Blaze Life Insurance Agency Inc. located at Units 30g and 30H, Burgundy Corporate Tower, 252 Gil Puyat Avenue headed by its President John Teneza
  • Alpha Life Insurance Agency Inc. in 2102 – 2013, Pearlbank Centre, 146 Valero Street, Salcedo Village headed by its President Giann Elumbaring
  • Alexandrite Premier Life Insurance Agency Inc. located on the 5th floor of the King’s Court 2 Building, 2129 Chino Roces Avenue with its President Allen Bobadilla in the lead.

With the opening of these new general agency offices, Pru Life UK also aims to provide its life agency force with holistic support including training, digital tools, and the wisdom and experience of its leaders. and performance to help them better serve more Filipinos nationwide.

Topping the list of local life insurance companies in terms of the number of Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) agents last year, Pru Life UK has grown its strength as a life insurance agency since its inception in 1996, becoming the largest in the country with over 35,000 agents. .

It retained its top spot in the insurance industry based on the Insurance Commission’s 2021 rankings in New Business Annual Premium Equivalent (NBAPE).

For more information: www.prulifeuk.com.ph.

