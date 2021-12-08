Publicis employees can work anywhere in the world for six weeks – Branding in Asia Magazine

The approximately 85,000 Publicis employees worldwide will soon be able to book work exchanges through the group’s AI-based platform, Marcel.

From 2022, Publicis Groupe will allow each employee to work from any accessible country where the Group is present for up to 6 weeks per year.

“We know the pandemic is not over and we know the world could close at any time,” said Arthur Sadoun, global chairman and CEO of Publicis Groupe.

“But that’s no reason to close our horizons and our perspectives. We will continue to move forward, because one day this crisis will end and because we owe it to our employees to make their professional and personal experience at Publicis truly unique.

The initiative, called “Work Your World”, will enable employees to:

Browse local and global destinations , selected only for them by the intelligence of Marcel, in more than 100 countries where Publicis is established.

, selected only for them by the intelligence of Marcel, in more than 100 countries where Publicis is established. See dynamic updates on accessible countries and locations , with information on local health and business regulations, to take the necessary measures and precautions before traveling.

, with information on local health and business regulations, to take the necessary measures and precautions before traveling. Find accommodation via Home Swap Home , a feature open exclusively to the Publicis community, which allows our employees to share and exchange their accommodation with colleagues.

, a feature open exclusively to the Publicis community, which allows our employees to share and exchange their accommodation with colleagues. Connect with other employees in different countries , via the intelligence of Marcel’s profile, to find out what it’s like to live and work in a given place, the best time to go, and more.

, via the intelligence of Marcel’s profile, to find out what it’s like to live and work in a given place, the best time to go, and more. Access a dedicated 24-hour contact center, to receive real-time expert support for matters related to travel, health regulations, visas and work permits.

Participate in the Work Your World community, a network established by our people for our people.

“Our employees have been incredibly resourceful despite the limitations of the pandemic,” said Carla Serrano, Global CSO of Publicis Groupe.

“They deserve to work for a company as ingenious as them. Work Your World can help every Publicis employee to “work their world” in a bigger, better and brighter way thanks to our scale, our diversity and Marcel. “