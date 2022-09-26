PURE Launches “Join the Club” National Advertising Campaign – Marketing Communication News

The property and casualty insurer joins forces with the creative agency, 50,000 feetto produce series of commercials aimed at HNW audiences

PUREthe specialty P&C insurer, dedicated to creating an exceptional experience for responsible and affluent families, has launched a national advertising campaign to promote its new creative platform, “Join the Club”.

“Join the Club” plays on the idea that there is an unexpected, even unimaginable solution – a club, if you will, for those who are dissatisfied with the traditional idea of ​​insurance.

The launch of the platform includes a series of advertisingproduced with a global brand consulting and creative agency, 50,000 feet and boutique production company HB Movieswhich describe the demanding needs of typical PURE members.

PURE plans to grow Join the Club into a central part of the brand.

PURE content will air on television (national broadcast, CTV and linear) and on targeted social media, display and YouTube. Other elements of the initial campaign launch will include direct mailings and website enhancements.

Love Your Insurance, born from passion and genuine enthusiasm PURE members feel for their insurance company, will remain its slogan. #JoinTheClub #LoveYourInsurance

PURE’s membership includes over 100,000 families from across the United States

Source: 50,000 feet