Riot Games agrees to pay $ 100 million to settle gender discrimination lawsuit

Dec. 27 (Reuters) – Tencent Holdings’ Riot Games (0700.HK) on Monday announced it had agreed to pay $ 100 million to settle a 2018 sex discrimination class action lawsuit with California state agencies and current and former employees.

The company said it would pay class members $ 80 million, including all current and former full-time employees and temporary agency contractors in California who worked from November 2014 to present.

An additional $ 20 million will be paid for legal fees and miscellaneous expenses, Riot Games said in a statement.

In an effort to foster continued transparency and accountability, Riot has also committed to having its internal reporting and pay equity processes monitored by a third party jointly approved by Riot and the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing for three years, ”the company said. .

A final approval of the settlement by the court is pending, with a hearing scheduled in the coming months, the statement added.

The complaint was filed in November 2018 by former employees Melanie McCracken and Jess Negrón, alleging gender discrimination as well as sexual harassment and misconduct at Riot Games, The Washington Post reported Monday. The lawsuit was followed by two investigations by California state agencies, the report added.

