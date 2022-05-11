Ruder Finn hires Lindsay Hughes as executive vice president of health

With 17 years of agency marketing and communications experience, Hughes has led referral agency engagements for some of the world’s largest companies and brands. She brings expertise in brand reputation management and executive communications and has executed innovative marketing solutions for companies including AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb, GlaxoSmithKline, AMAG Pharmaceuticals and Johnson & Johnson Medical Device. Hughes’ experience spans several therapeutic areas including oncology, respiratory, immunology, cardiovascular disease and women’s health.

Reporting directly to Christie AnbarManaging Director of Healthcare, Hughes will help shape and grow the company’s healthcare practice by providing leadership on marquee accounts, opening up new opportunities for strategic partnerships and delivering breakthrough communications that have significant impact for all stakeholders.

“Our healthcare practice is on a powerful trajectory of expansion around the world,” Anbar said. “Lindsay is an ideal partner to help us maximize current and new business opportunities and ultimately strengthen our organic growth strategy. With her experience delivering best-in-class experiences for some of the skincare brands most reputable health professionals, I am confident that his abilities will help the practice reach new heights.”

“Ruder Finn is a force to be reckoned with in the healthcare communications industry, and I am thrilled to join a team so dedicated to excellence in this field,” said Hughes. “I look forward to working alongside the team as we build and execute a vision for the future that aims to discover what comes next.”

On Ruder Finn

Ruder Finn is one of the world’s largest independent communications and creative agencies. Founded in 1948, Ruder Finn has defined and redefined public relations for over 70 years, shaping the communications that help move industry-defining brands, companies and leaders from what is now to what is to come. Based at New York, Ruder Finn provides its clients with bold communication strategies based on a global perspective and localized market knowledge that redefine leadership, reinvent the market and redesign customer experiences around a common goal. The agency is organized around four core areas of expertise: health and wellness, technology and innovation, purpose-driven leadership, and commerce, each powered by predictive analytics, breakthrough creation, and 360° digital engagement. Specialist practices include RF Relate, RFx Creative Studios, RF Internal Customer Experience (ICX), and RF TechLab. Ruder Finn has offices on 4 continents including the United States, Asia, Europeand the Middle East. Wholly owned agencies within the Ruder Finn Group include: Ruder Finn Inc., RLA Collective, SPI Group, Osmosis Films, Jacobstahl, RF Bloom and Bloom Health. For more information, visit www.ruderfinn.com.

Media Contact:

Isabelle Lee

[email protected]

THE SOURCE Ruder Finn