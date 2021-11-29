Salt Bae’s latest restaurant with £ 400 steaks called ‘waste of money’ by Saudi diners who give it just 1.7 stars

SALT Bae’s newest restaurant in Saudi Arabia with £ 400 steaks has been called a “waste of money” by diners – who gave it just 1.7 stars.

Customers have complained about sky-high prices and “rude” wait staff at the salt-dusted chef and restaurateur’s latest opening in the capital Riyadh.

Salt Bae recently left London to open its new outpost in Saudi Arabia

Diners at the joint in Riyadh struggle to swallow the prices

Salt Bae, real name Nusret Gökçe, recently revealed that he is leaving London to set up his 28th restaurant in Saudi Arabia and bring his Nusr-Et steakhouse to the U-Walk complex in Riyadh.

But barely two weeks after the inauguration, diners are struggling to swallow the prices of the famous chef.

The high-end joint has been chewed up on Google, with 40 diners giving the place a miserable 1.7 out of 5 stars.

Customers have called the upscale joint offering £ 400 steaks ‘overpriced’ and ‘very bad’.

One guest said: “A waste of money, and whoever goes to him, I think his mind is flawed because there is simply something like him and better than him at a natural price.”

Another wrote: “The prices exploit the hijackers who think they belong to the upper class.

A third said: “Very, very expensive – I would not recommend.”

One customer simply summed up their experience as “very bad” and another guest described the wait staff as “rude”.

While one said, “The prices are high – for the price of a steak you can buy a whole cow.”

But other diners described Salt Bae’s new restaurant as “one of life’s best experiences.”

One delighted customer said: “His steaks are definitely worth every penny that melts in your mouth.”

Another said: “Great experience. Chef Nusret was also present and is a very humble guy. “

Others praised the high quality food and “excellent” service – while another guest said it was “one of the finest restaurants in the kingdom”.

The Sun has contacted Nurs-Et Riyadh and Nusret Gökçe for comment.

Often seen posing with the rich and famous, Salt Bae is famous for flamboyantly slicing expensive steaks and garnishing with his signature dash.

Addressing his Instagram page, he shared the news of his move to Saudi Arabia.

He said: “Sunday is my last day in Lovely London. I want to see you beautiful people before I go.”

The seasoned chef is believed to have at least 13 other restaurants alongside his 15 Nusr-Et Steakhouses in glitzy places like Miami and Dubai.

But it seems he hasn’t quite managed to keep up appearances in all of his outposts, after an employee at Nusr-Et Steakhouse Turkey claimed he had worked there for months and didn’t had never met the chief.

And Salt Bae – whose London-based antics and exorbitant bills saw him rack up a slew of headlines – was recently in hot water after advertising for chefs.

He planned to pay them an hourly wage equivalent to the cost of a bowl of mash on his menu.

The miserable salary was announced despite his London restaurant being ranked as the second most expensive restaurant in the world.

And despite the exorbitant price, diners have complained that the food served at the “kebab-style” joint is “barely edible.”

A guest described Salt Bae's new restaurant as "one of the best experiences in life"