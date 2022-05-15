SAS announces continued growth, data science for kids and ad serving intelligence

SAS wrapped up its major annual global forum for another year, bringing with it a series of announcements, including accelerating return on investment for customers using SAS’ cloud wallet, the SAS ad serving platform 360 Match for video-on-demand providers and batting lab showing kids the value of data and analytics.

As SAS continues to offer customers choice in where and how they consume SAS products, the public cloud continues to dominate. SAS notes that research from McKinsey and Company indicates that 70% of companies using cloud technology plan to increase cloud-related spending. The public cloud market is expected to reach over $1 trillion by 2024.

In addition to the obvious rapid ability to go live with a cloud-based SAS implementation, SAS claims that its cloud offering – SAS Viya on Microsoft Azure – allows companies to realize a return on investment within 14 months, and in one case, a company received a triple the value of its investment in three years according to Forrester Consulting’s Total Economic Impact study. SAS itself has seen its revenue increase by 19% over the past year.

It didn’t come to this overnight, or even in the last year. SAS saw the cloud as the future a few years ago and developed SAS Viya as a cloud-agnostic and cloud-agnostic platform from the ground up, while partnering with companies such as Microsoft Azure and Cosmo Tech .











Meanwhile, SAS also announced its SAS 360 Match ad serving platform, effectively announcing to video-on-demand businesses that real-time customer engagement is possible and capable, including smart and relevant advertising. through marketing and conversion. SAS is building a TV platform of the future, using SAS analytics to provide alternatives to video on demand per subscriber.

SAS 360 is for streaming video providers who recognize consumer fatigue in managing subscriptions as streaming video providers emerge and increasingly fragment content. Thus, advertising offers new possibilities where streaming video providers can offer either free content – with advertising – or at a lower subscription price, supplemented by advertising. This not only means that the typical big guns can offer new options, but it also means that new entrants can appear with a durable model from the start.

SAS 360 Match adapts fully automatically, adapts in real time to audience fluctuations and does not have an ad-dependent business model. It provides a neutral market position and can help maximize broadcasters’ revenue potential.

Currently, SAS 360 Match is used by five of the top 10 publishers in the Czech Republic, giving publishers true control of their inventory.

Additionally, SAS announced its Batting Lab – a program to boost data literacy and prepare children for a data-driven future. Moreover, it also improves their baseball and softball hitting.

The Batting Lab uses AI, computer vision and IoT analytics to help kids improve their baseball and softball swings as well as their confidence in using data and analysis – the foundation of batting. data literacy.

The Batting Lab helps kids make sense of over 50,000 data points collected per swing through a tech-laden cage filled with sensors and cameras. A session of 50 swings means over 2.5 million data points are analyzed.

Hitters see how to optimize their weight distribution, hand position, core movement, and other factors. It brings together data from thousands of elite player swings to build an optimal swing model and can show young hitters how they can improve from their current performance – while revealing the vast power of data science. and by implicitly teaching young people how to make better-informed decisions.

iTWire asked SAS if they could consider a version of cricket for Australia, to which the company said it was already looking into options like this.

Of course, not everyone can experience Batting Lab’s batting cage, but everyone can benefit from the project. The lab offers an at-home Data Playbook, an online version of the program, where children and parents can use worksheets to track progress and receive guidance. It will also help kids improve their batting skills and gain confidence in data and analytics applications. This playbook will be available on June 6.