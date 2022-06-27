” class=”lazy img-responsive” data-src=”https://www.iwmbuzz.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/silverpush-appointments-tarannum-alam-as-sr-vp-head- of-sales-and-branding-920×518.jpg” width=”920″ height=”518″ alt=”Silverpush appoints Tarannum Alam as Sr.VP, Head of sales and branding” />

Silverpush strengthens its management team in India by recruiting Tarannum Alam. Tarannum brings with her extensive media industry experience of over 2 decades. She joins Silverpush as Senior Vice President, Head of Sales and Branding for the Indian Market, where she will be responsible for driving revenue for various Silverpush AI-based solutions.

Prior to joining Silverpush, Tarannum was National Sales Manager at MX Player & MX Takatak where she spent nearly 4 years. It has led to exponential growth in ad revenue through direct sales over those 4 years.

With a wealth of experience spanning over 22 years, Tarannum has worked with leading advertising agencies, she has spent much of her career with agencies like McCann Erickson now Lodestar and over the years she has worked at the time as head of planning and purchasing at GroupM, Madison, Publicis Groupe, Madison. Tarannum has managed media in categories including FMCG, Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics, Travel, Mobile Handsets, E-Commerce and Automotive. She has served advertisers like Nestle, L’Oreal, Airtel, Samsung, ITC, Hyundai to name a few to develop their media strategies and how they should deploy their marketing budgets. She also had a short stint at Reliance Big FM where she spearheaded pricing and strategy.

Silverpush offers advertising technology solutions based on artificial intelligence. Helping some of the world’s biggest brands understand and reach their customers. They have MIRRORS, a platform powered by computer vision, Silverpush helps brands discover their most relevant audience through context-aware video ad placement targeting, in a fully controlled, consumer-safe environment. the brand. They have other tech solutions like Parallels, an instant, real-time marketing platform that helps brands and consumers connect in meaningful ways through a host of real, live moments.

