Small Business Grants – Forbes Advisor

National Association for the Self-Employed (NASE) Growth Grants

Grant amount: $4,000

Deadline: The end of each quarter

To be eligible for a growth grant, applicants must be members of the National Association of the Self-Employed. The Grants Committee seeks companies with a business need, details on exactly how a company will use the funds, and the likelihood that the grant will meet that need. The committee is also considering the potential impact this grant will have on the company.

Nav Small Business Grant

Grant amount: Up to $10,000

Deadline: The end of each quarter

Nav’s small business grant has a social component; applicants should post a video to the feed or post about your business, a challenge it has faced in the past, what it is still struggling with, and how the grant will help address that challenge. Candidates must then share a unique voting link so followers can vote for your business. The top 200 companies with the most votes will then become part of the final selection panel for the judges to select the grant recipients.

SoGal Black Founder Seed Grant

Grant amount: Up to $10,000

Deadline: In progress

Black women or non-binary black entrepreneurs who are considering seeking investor funding can potentially apply for the SoGal Black Founder Seed Grant. Your business should be scalable and deliver a high-impact solution or idea. The Grants Committee is looking for companies that are the next billion dollar companies.

Walmart Local Community Grants

Grant amount: Up to $5,000

Deadline: the 31st of December

To be eligible for a local Walmart community grant, an organization must be either 501(c)(3), 501(c)(4), or 501(c)(19). Organizations may submit up to 25 grant applications and receive up to that many grants during the calendar year. Local Walmart management makes recommendations and decisions with a grant administrator.

Comcast RISE

Grant amount: $10,000

Deadline: January 15

There are two different grants available with Comcast RISE; the Investment Fund and Marketing & Technology Services. Applicants can apply for either or both for the chance of $10,000 and business support. Support includes a technology makeover, advertising and marketing consultations, and a 30-second TV ad with 90 days of ad placement.

Amber Grant Foundation

Grant amount: Up to $25,000

Deadline: Last day of each month

The Amber Grant Foundation provides a monthly grant of $10,000 and an annual grant of $25,000. This is one of the easiest grant applications out there, with no complicated forms or social media contests. Instead, tell the foundation about yourself and your dream business to apply for.

GoFundMe Small Business Relief Fund

Grant amount: $500

Deadline: Ongoing, until funds are exhausted

If COVID-19 has negatively impacted your business, you can start a GoFundMe campaign. Raise $500 and your business could qualify for its Small Business Relief Fund. Grant recipients must be independently owned and operated small businesses. If you already have a campaign, you can still apply for the grant by filling out a form and adding #SmallBusinessRelief to your current campaign.

IFundWomen Universal Grant Application

Grant amount: Varied

Deadline: In progress

Complete IFundWomen’s Universal Grant Application and when a grant matches your business, it will alert you to apply for a specific grant. Examples of available grants include Comcast RISE and IFundWomen First Women Grant Program.