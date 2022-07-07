Surfside Announces General Availability of Cannabis Advertising Platform in Canada

CanadaCannabis-based dispensaries and brands can now use Surfside’s leading cannabis advertising platform to grow their business

NEW YORK, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Surfside Solutions Inc. (“Surfside”), an end-to-end marketing technology that aggregates first-party data across all customer touchpoints, today announced the general availability of the Surfside platform for dispensaries and Canadian brands. By combining the power of a Customer Data Platform (CDP) and a Demand-Side Platform (DSP), Surfside provides an all-in-one solution for cannabis businesses looking to enable customer data. by advertising to new and existing customers on websites and mobile applications. .

“Surfside has been a great advertising partner for our business,” says Will Alexandermarketing manager at Burb, a British Columbiachain of dispensaries and brand of cannabis. “By giving us the ability to advertise to local cannabis consumers with digital ads and track e-commerce and in-store sales results, Surfside helps ensure that every advertising dollar we spend helps us. to grow.”

With the Surfside platform, cannabis businesses can:

Advertise to cannabis consumers on over 1 million websites and mobile apps.

Reach custom and lookalike audiences based on 25,000+ behavioral attributes.

Track in-store and online ad campaign results in a powerful performance dashboard.

“We have strengthened our presence and our capabilities in Canada through a series of partnerships and campaigns over the past twelve months and we look forward to starting to help more Canadian customers grow as we invest more in this important market,” said Travis SquadronVice President of Business Development at Surfside.

For businesses looking for more information on Surfside’s cannabis advertising solutions, email [email protected]

ABOUT SURFSIDE

Surfside is an end-to-end marketing technology that aggregates first-party data across all customer touchpoints, enabling advertisers to better understand, target and measure how to influence current and future customers. Powered by the only cannabis-focused Customer Data Platform (CDP) with a comprehensive view and opinion of the cannabis consumer, Surfside enables cannabis businesses to find and attract qualified consumers through the monetization of their audiences Online and in-store.

Media Contact:

Scott Cianciulli

The Plunkett Group

(212) 739-6753

[email protected]

SOURCESurfside Solutions Inc.

Related links

https://www.surfside.io

SOURCESurfside Solutions Inc.