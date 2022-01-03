Swiss equities – Factors to watch for January 3

ZURICH / BERLIN, Jan. 3 (Reuters) – Switzerland’s blue-chip SMI (.SSMI) opened 0.1% higher to 12,888 points on Monday, according to pre-trade reports from Bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors that can affect Swiss stocks:

INSURANCE ZURICH (ZURN.S)

The company said it has agreed to sell its Italian life and pension portfolio to Portuguese insurance company GamaLife, a deal that will free up capital and increase liquidity for the Swiss company. Read more

JULIUS BAER (BAER.S)

The private bank announced that it had sold Wergen’s wealth management business as part of a management buy-out. Read more

COMPANY DECLARATIONS

* Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) has announced that it has completed its share buyback program in 2021.

* Achiko AG (ACHIN.S) has appointed Adam O’Keeffe as interim CFO. ACHIN.S

* Nestlé SA (NESN.S) has announced that it has ended its existing share buyback program and will launch a new program for a maximum amount of 20 billion Swiss francs on January 3, 2022. NESN.S

* Burkhalter Holding AG has appointed Zeno Boehm as Managing Director and Urs Domenig as Chief Financial Officer effective January 1, 2022. BRKN.S

* Relief Therapeutics (RLFB.S) announced that it will hold an extraordinary general meeting on January 28 RLFB.S

RATINGS

FLUGHAFEN ZUERICH AG (FHZN.S): CITIGROUP REDUCES THE TARGET PRICE FROM CHF 143 TO CHF 142

ECONOMY

Swiss official reservations for November in CHF at 0800 GMT

Swiss PMI date for December (CHPMI = ECI) due 08:30 GMT

Swiss National Bank to release sight deposit data at 09:00 GMT

Report by the Zurich editorial staff and the Berlin Speed ​​Desk

