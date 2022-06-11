Tahoe Unveils New Branding | Serving Minden-Gardnerville and Carson Valley

Slated for release in early June, an original Visit Lake Tahoe brand and associated marketing campaign will share what defines Lake Tahoe with guests from around the world.

“This initiative was a collaborative effort that involved representatives from across the community to address relevant issues that will help guide our future,” said Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority Chair Carol Chaplin. “We appreciate this enthusiastic support and passionate input to come up with the new Visit Lake Tahoe brand.”

The brand was born through the culmination of research with local residents, agencies, hotels, restaurants and other businesses that rely on successful tourism and an enlightened environmental philosophy.

As part of its 10-year vision, the community will strive to balance its mission with the associated social and environmental impacts. The new plan also combines the responsibility to protect the lake with smart economic planning.

While the lake is the main attraction, there are many Tahoe experiences that set the area apart.

“Awe and then Some” is the prominent marketing slogan used to launch the new Visit Lake Tahoe brand.

The Authority collaborated with Reno’s Noble Studios to create both the creative marketing plan and the initial media plan for the upcoming summer 2022 season.