Tandoori Hut gets a boost from the Edinburgh University beehive

A popular restaurant in Erie received a big promotional boost from the Center for Branding and Strategic Communication at the University of Edinburgh.

Professors and students at the center led Tandoori Hut and owner Dharma Gurung through a complete rebranding that included the development of a new logo and collateral branding materials as well as an overhaul of social media platforms. The restaurant, specializing in authentic Indian cuisine, moved to 2605 Washington Avenue after moving from its former location on North Park Row.

“We just felt the time and situation was perfect to work with Dharma and Tandoori Hut,” said Dr Tony Peyronel, Executive Director of Entrepreneurial Development at the University of Edinburgh and Director of the Center for Branding and Strategic Communication. . “This is a successful company that faced a unique challenge, and we were happy to help them in their transition by offering them a new brand image. ”

Several students in the Design Practicum class of art teacher Cass Reese met Gurung throughout the fall semester and ultimately developed a new logo, business cards, and a redesigned menu that includes over 100 different foods. Design students Katelyn Whitman, Hannah Florentine and Hannah Flynn – along with faculty member Scott Gladd – developed their logo using a font that resembled Nepalese handwriting and the authentic shape of a tandoor oven that is commonly used to cook Indian cuisine.

Professor Chris Lantinen and student Julia Carden created a new restaurant Facebook page and renamed and re-established the restaurant’s Instagram page, also putting together several posts to launch the social media accounts. Tandoori Hut quickly gathered over 100 followers on each platform.

“Dharma is a historic business owner within the Erie scene, as at one point she was the only female restaurant owner under the age of 30 in the entire city,” said Lantinen, who is the media coordinator. digital in the center. “Personally, it was a joy to meet and work with her. ”

The Edinboro Center for Branding and Strategic Communication is part of the NWPA Innovation Beehive Network, which also includes Gannon University, Mercyhurst University, Penn State Behrend, and the Erie County Public Library. Former beehive client Kristen Santiago, owner of Gone Local and Ivy + Atlas, helped connect the owner of Tandoori Hut to available resources through the NWPA Innovation Beehive Network, which provides free consulting services to entrepreneurs, small and small businesses. businesses and other organizations.

“Kristen was right in her assessment that Tandoori Hut would be an ideal client for us,” said Peyronel. “She is not only a successful small business owner and a former client herself, but she is also linked to many partners and key players who work together to spur economic development efforts here in the Erie region. We’re proud to be a small part of that.