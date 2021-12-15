Terence Winter to launch ad-supported streaming network – The Hollywood Reporter

Terence Winter, the writer and executive producer behind The Sopranos and Boardwalk Empire, Next year is launching an ad-supported streaming network under Infamous Media, a newly formed independent media company, Winter co-founded with Joe Poletto, a former HBO executive.

Infamous Media’s streaming offering will provide users with free channels financed by advertising; one of the first channels will focus on the Mafia and other Mafia related TV shows, films and documentaries. The company currently has distribution agreements with Plex, KlowdTV and LG Europe, and the first channel is expected to launch early next year.

“America’s fascination with the underworld and real crime continues to grow,” Winter said in a statement. “We are delighted to bring compelling and elevated new content of the genre to our audiences through Infamous Media’s branded channels. “

“I am delighted to be working with Terry Winter in this new partnership,” added Poletto, who founded production company Asterlight. “Terry is one of the best creative forces in the business, and audiences around the world appreciate him for the in-depth knowledge and the new and shocking perspective he brings to his work, especially when he writes about the Mafia and organized crime. “