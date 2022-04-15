Terran Hoyt added to Cowgirl basketball team

STILLWATER, Okla. – The Oklahoma State women’s basketball team has named Terran Hoyt as director of basketball administration, the Cowgirl head coach announced today. Jacie Hoyt .

“Terran is a rising star. She grew up around the game and played under great coaches. She’s a hard worker and the ultimate team player,” Hoyt said. “I’m passionate about giving our players strong, positive female role models they can relate to and I’ve seen with my own eyes that Terran fits that mould.”

Hoyt comes to Stillwater after spending the past two seasons as a graduate staff assistant in Kansas City where she pursued a master’s degree in higher education administration.

As a player, Hoyt competed at Tabor College from 2018 to 2020. She helped Tabor win the regular season and KCAC Tournament titles to qualify for the NAIA National Tournament in 2019. Additionally, she was the first player in program history to be selected for the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association’s “So You Want to Be a Coach”. program.

Hoyt was twice selected as the Champion of Character award winner at the conference and was named both a KCAC and NAIA Scholar-Athlete twice. An NAIA Academic All-American, she graduated Summa Cum Laude with degrees in communications and business administration.

From 2016 to 2018, Hoyt competed at the University of Nebraska-Kearney where she was named to the MIAA All-Academic Team as well as the MIAA Honor Roll.

During his prep career, Hoyt played for his mother, Shelly, helping Hoxie win three of the program’s four consecutive state titles. She finished her prep career with a 101-3 record as part of the school’s state record of 107 straight wins.