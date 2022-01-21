The AHLA Foundation launches a job advertisement campaign

As the nationwide labor shortage continues to dominate the headlines, the AHLA Foundation (AHLAF) is launching a new nationwide advertising campaign to help fill the tens of thousands of jobs open across the country. This multi-year effort – the first of its kind for the foundation – aims to attract job seekers and help them discover the myriad of career paths, competitive salaries, perks and benefits offered by the industry, while ushering in a new and diverse talent pool. field of hospitality.

Over the past two years, the pandemic has devastated the hospitality industry, wiping out roughly 10 years of job growth. According to analysis for AHLA by Oxford Economics, hotels are expected to end 2022 with a drop of 166,000 workers, down 7% from pre-pandemic levels in 2019. To combat this staffing shortage, the campaign multi-channel “A Place to Stay” aims to increase awareness of immediate job opportunities and showcase strong industry offerings.

“The hospitality industry is unique compared to other industries, offering so many people the opportunity to start in an entry-level role and work their way up to lead a global company and achieve the American dream,” Rosanna said. Maietta, President and CEO of the AHLA Foundation. . “That’s why the AHLA Foundation is committed to shining a spotlight on the hospitality industry and raising awareness of the ability to thrive within a diverse workforce. We are devoting substantial financial resources to attracting a strong pool of talent to this great industry, paving the way for future generations of hoteliers.

First launch in five markets—Columbus, OH; Dallas; Denver; Miami; and Phoenix – this effort focuses on testimonials from people employed in hotels, highlighting opportunities for upward mobility and lifelong careers. Initially targeting underemployed and job-ready job seekers as well as the unemployed and job seekers, the digital campaign includes a new website; bilingual streaming audio; digital signage banners; advertisements on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram; and more in an effort to attract more talent to the industry.

As part of the campaign, AHLAF has launched a new website, TheHotelIndustry.com, and is running ads in English and Spanish across the country to encourage people from diverse backgrounds to apply for jobs. With a myriad of career paths available, searchable job categories include customer service, maintenance, catering, lobby, accounting, marketing and sales, recreation and events, human resources, security and management, among others.