The Bennington monument will be illuminated in the colors of the Ukrainian flag

Vermont Business Magazine The Historic Preservation Division of the Commerce and Community Development Agency announces the illumination of the Bennington Battle Monument in support of the people of Ukraine. The 306-foot monument will be illuminated for six weeks, from April 18 to May 26 during sunset hours until 11:59 p.m. This is a one-time special enlightenment event.

The illumination of the Monument in Ukrainian blue and yellow colors will begin on Monday, April 18 at 8 p.m. If people would like to see the initial lighting, please arrive no earlier than 7:30 p.m. at the Monument. Participants are encouraged to bring candles and lights.

“President Zelenskyy has told the world that acts of solidarity and shows of support are appreciated by the brave people of Ukraine,” Governor Phil Scott said. “While on an individual level there is not much each of us can do, we must continue to come together to show our support, and I appreciate the people of Bennington for coming up with this idea. The State was happy to help make that happen.

The tallest man-made structure in the state of Vermont, the 306-foot monument was completed in 1889 to commemorate the 1777 Battle of Bennington, a decisive victory for colonial forces on the New England front during the American Revolution . The exterior of the stone monument is constructed of Sandy Hill dolomite, a blue-gray magnesian limestone quarried in New York.

One of the biggest challenges in lighting the monument is the dark colored stone, which absorbs the colored lights instead of reflecting them. The Vermont Division of Historic Preservation, custodian of the monument since 1953, hired Kirick Engineering Associates of Williston to identify lighting options for the exterior lighting system that has shone on the historic obelisk since 2003.

Custom colored lens adapters, produced by Lawrence Ribbecke Glass Studio, were fitted to the existing lights with metal frames by Conant Metal and Light to give the best blue and yellow illumination. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) helped approve this temporary option, ensuring the safety of aviation space due to the monument’s conical shape and proximity to William H. Morse State Airport.

“The special blue and yellow lighting of this Vermont icon was important to us, but it wasn’t just about changing the light bulbs,” said Laura V. Trieschmann, state historic preservation officer. “We needed to make sure the aging lighting system was up to the task, get approvals from our partners at Old Bennington and the FAA, and have special colored lens adapters produced.”

The State of Vermont would like to thank all of the partners who worked so quickly to make this enlightenment happen: Department of Building and General Services (BGS), Agency of Transportation Aviation Division, Trustees of the Village of Old Bennington, Bennington legislative delegation , Congressman Peter Bureau of Welch, Vermont Division for Historic Preservation, Kirick Engineering, Ribbecke Glass Studio, and Conant Metal and Light.

The Bennington Battle Monument will open for the 2022 season on May 28. The monument is managed by the Division for Historic Preservation, which is part of the Vermont Agency for Commerce and Community Development. For more information on State Historic Sites, please visit https://historicsites.vermont.gov/.

16.04.2022. Bennington, Vt. – The Trade and Community Development Agency. File photo.