When it comes to promoting and growing your website, digital marketing is a proven approach. It can attract new customers, help your business thrive, and increase brand awareness. The term digital marketing covers a wide range of different services and techniques, but two specific areas of the industry are most well known. SEO and PPC are both used to drive traffic to a website, increase digital presence, and ultimately increase sales. Search engine optimization (SEO) and pay-per-click (PPC) advertising are two great ways to generate new leads, but they’re two very different strategies. Here, we’ll assess the differences between SEO and PPC advertising, to help you choose the strategy that’s right for you:

Opposite ends of the spectrum

While the goal of SEO and PPC are the same, the strategies they use to achieve that goal are on opposite ends of the spectrum. The goal of SEO is to drive organic traffic to your website, by optimization your website content to appear higher to Google’s organic search rankings. On the other hand, the objective of PPC is to choose the keywords that you want to appear at the top of Google’s search lists, then to reach this position by paying to appear there: you must then pay Google for each click obtained. . .

SEO vs. PPC

The best way to boost organic search (SEO) of your website is to write blog posts and articles with a targeted keyword which is the one you want to target through the search engine. This keyword should be the main topic of your post, and the information in your post or blog post should be relevant, informative, and useful – otherwise, you could lead users to land on your page. But you won’t make them stay. You should also ensure that all permanent content on your site including, but not limited to, landing pages, reviews and testimonials, about us pages and services are also optimized to drive as much traffic to your site as possible.

PPC works in a very different way, focusing less on the keywords used in your website content and more on picking (and paying for) the right clicks on the keywords. PPC is a form of advertising, where you pay to drive traffic to your site, which means it is likely to work Faster than an SEO strategy, but it’s also likely to be more expensive. When you choose to use PPC as a business growth strategy, you can personalize and personalize each of the advertisements you display to reach a specific audience.

The main differences between the two strategies are that SEO will improve your online presence and increase the quality of your website, while PPC will drive more traffic to your website, quickly attracting search engine users to your website. and giving you the opportunity to transform them. clicks into conversions.

