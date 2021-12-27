The dismissal of Jos Buttler in the third Ashes Test called a “dismissal offense” by Allan Border

Allan Border has delivered a scathing verdict on how Jos Buttler came out in the opening rounds in Melbourne, calling his dismissal a “dismissal offense”

Former Australian captain Allan Border described the dismissal of Jos Buttler in the third Ashes Test as “a dismissable offense”.

Buttler was knocked out for three as England were only knocked out for 185 in their opening innings, with the 31-year-old charging the wicket against Nathan Lyon and hitting the ball straight into the middle of the wicket.

It was the last round of the session and Buttler’s sacking left England in disarray at 128-6.

Speaking on Fox Cricket, Border delivered a scathing verdict on Buttler's shot selection, saying: "A dismissable offense as far as I'm concerned.















“He’s really one of the seniors. Yeah, we know he’s an aggressive player. I was even talking about him a little more aggressive, but not two minutes before the tea break… he didn’t. “

Former Australian opener Chris Rogers, meanwhile, called him a ‘kamikaze hitter’, saying: ‘I’m speechless.

“He just had to get over that. It’s really kamikaze stick.”

Former England batting coach Mark Ramprakash said Buttler had never seemed “comfortable” as a test match hitter, telling BT Sport: “Jos Buttler, for me, does has never been clear [on his game plan].

“I’ve never seen him comfortable with his method in Test Cricket. Bairstow hits six, ahead of Buttler, so they must be thinking he’s a better batsman than Buttler, so why didn’t he. not the [wicketkeeper] gloves too? It is a confused thought for me.

“Bairstow has six Test hundred, Buttler has two. There is a muddled selection policy and a lack of strategy about England at the moment.”

“We have to get a little stronger and tougher with our layoffs,” Jonny Bairstow admitted. “We know that and we’ve talked about it, it’s just being honest with ourselves.

“I can tell you now everyone is trying. This is one of those days that we’ll come back to, probably re-evaluate next time and potentially take different options. We’re still looking for that big score.”