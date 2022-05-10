The effectiveness of podcast advertising is skyrocketing

LONDON, ON, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – According to a study by Voicethe No. 1 voice market.

This study used survey data from 1,002 podcast listeners in the United States. Respondents ranged in age from 18 to 69 with an average age of 31. Fifty-four percent of respondents identified as male, while 46% identified as female.

YouTube (58%), Spotify (54%) and Apple Podcasts (41%) were the top 3 platforms for podcasts, while Audible (15%), Spotify (21%) and Stitcher (21%) were the platforms who had the lowest percentage of listeners annoyed by ads.

Our research also found that over 80% of podcast listeners didn’t think ads negatively affected the overall quality of the podcast.

“This new data shows just how effective podcast advertising really is,” says David Ciccarelli, Founder and CEO of Voices. “Anecdotally, we’ve heard a lot about consumer satisfaction and how it correlates with podcast advertising in particular, and finally we have some sample data to back that up. We think one of the reasons why this medium (podcasts) is so effective that a podcast ad has a way of being organized but not intrusive.That’s gold in today’s advertising world.

Other highlights of the survey show:

Over 70% of listeners preferred the commercials to be played live during the recording rather than aired as a pre-produced segment.

Nearly 53% wanted their podcast ads to be read by the host.

3 out of 5 podcast listeners wish they could interact with ads and trust recommendations from their favorite podcasts.

More than 50% of respondents said they regularly listen to podcasts, which is a significant milestone given that 22% of Americans didn’t know what a podcast was in 2006.

News (39%), politics (37%) and true crime (37%) were the top 3 favorite podcast genres.

The biggest bugbears of podcast ads were: they interrupt the flow of the podcast (56%), too repetitive (56%) and too excessive (50%).

Fifty-two percent of Gen Zers bought something after hearing a podcast ad, compare that to 42% of millennials.

