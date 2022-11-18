The explosion of hate speech on Twitter sends major advertisers fleeing to the hills

Twitter’s major advertisers fled the unstable social media platform after its acquisition by Elon Musk and subsequent mass layoffs, which decimated much of the content moderation staff. Following Musk’s takeover, the platform has seen a massive increase in hate speech, including a huge increase in the use of racial slurs that would previously have been banned on Twitter.

Twitter does not have the ability to target ads like many other social media platforms and relies heavily on generating ad revenue from brand awareness programs. However, companies that pay Twitter to promote their image don’t want their ads to run alongside inappropriate content of the type that has flourished on Twitter since Musk took over.

In response, Musk initially struck a combative tone, threatening his own ad clients with “thermonuclear name and shame” if they left. He later adopted a somewhat more conciliatory tone, instead accusing “militant groups” of pressuring advertisers and “destroying[ing] freedom of speech in America.

Twitter is in a very tumultuous transition period, and the company’s ability or desire to effectively moderate content in the future is highly uncertain. At this point, US companies are waiting to see if and how the platform stabilizes and resolves its many issues.

However, several large companies have already stopped advertising on Twitter. These include General Motors, Phizer, Mondalez, REI, General Mills, United Airlines, Audi, IPG and Carlsberg. Additionally, a consortium of luxury brands, including Möet, Hennessey and Louis Vuitton, said it would pull its ad from Twitter if Musk reinstated Donald Trump’s Twitter account, which he has pledged to do at some point. many times.

The added difficulty for Twitter is that it controls a very small portion of the digital advertising market, and the share of their budgets that large companies spend on advertising on Twitter is very small. As a result, it can be easy for these companies to decide that it’s not worth being associated with an incendiary and highly volatile company like Twitter.

The bottom line is that while Musk first touted his takeover of Twitter as a triumph of free, unregulated speech, he is now faced with the reality that Twitter’s ad revenue is likely to dry up unless that its content remains moderate enough.





