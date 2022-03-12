The humanitarian situation in Ukraine is deteriorating at an alarming rate: UN agency

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) informed on Friday that the humanitarian situation in Ukraine was deteriorating at an alarming rate.

An estimated 1.9 million people are internally displaced and more than 2.3 million have crossed international borders from Ukraine, according to UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency .







Between February 24 and March 9 at the end of the day, 1,506 civilian victims were recorded, including 549 people killed, including 41 children, according to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR). The actual figure could increase significantly as reported casualties are confirmed.

“Three things are critical in the short term, as Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths has stressed: civilians, whether they stay or leave, must be respected and protected; safe passage is needed for humanitarian supplies and we need a system of constant communication with parties to the conflict,” OCHA said in a daily press briefing.

In terms of response, aid organizations are deploying additional staff across the country and working to move supplies to warehouses in different centres, including to serve those in need.

So far, more than 500,000 people are being reached by the UN and its partners with some form of humanitarian assistance in Ukraine, including lifesaving food, shelter, blankets and medical supplies.

“If humanitarian access is secure, the UN and partners are expected to reach much higher figures given the scope and scale of the humanitarian operation deployed,” OCHA said.

The UN Refugee Agency reports that as of March 9, it has delivered 85 metric tons of humanitarian aid to reception and transit centers in Vinnytsia, central Ukraine, which are hosting people who fled hostilities further east.

(Only the title and image of this report may have been edited by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)