The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) advances global climate action and gender equality

At COP27, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) announced a series of programs to advance gender-responsive climate action. New announcements include:

Advancing gender-responsive climate action

USAID announced $21.8 million for gender-responsive climate action from the Gender Equity and Equality Action Fund (GEEA), surpassing its $14 million commitment at COP26 . This includes funding organizations working in more than 37 countries to address climate-related gender-based violence, supporting national governments to increase gender equality in their national climate commitments, and programs that advance green jobs for women and gender-responsive climate information services.

Through USAID’s Climate Finance Development Acceleration Facility (CFDA), USAID announced the launch of its new Climate Fund for Gender Equality, which will leverage sector funding to scale up climate finance that advances gender-equitable climate action. USAID and online retailer Amazon, Inc. announced a new five-year partnership, with initial funding of $6 million to establish the Climate Gender Equity Fund. This new initiative will increase access to climate finance for women-led climate organizations, as well as businesses that deliver gender-equitable climate solutions in the world’s least developed countries. As part of its commitment to gender equality and climate change, Amazon is also announcing a new commitment to allocate $50 million from its Climate Pledge Fund to invest in climate technology companies founded and led by people. women. Amazon will work with USAID and the Climate Gender Equity Fund to find new investment opportunities and expand its pool of female candidates. USAID and Amazon will work together to secure at least $60 million in additional funding and invite others to join us in advancing this critical issue.

Investing in climate leadership for Egyptian women

USAID has made an initial investment of $23 million in a new nine-year program, Egyptian Pioneers, which aims to build a more inclusive and skilled Egyptian workforce while contributing to climate goals. The investment will support leadership and professional training, undergraduate and postgraduate scholarships, and study abroad programs in the United States for more than 500 Egyptian women.

Together, these deliverables will accelerate climate action by developing gender-equitable approaches that leverage the unique knowledge, priorities and experiences of women and girls – all through impactful partnerships with the private sector, other US government agencies, bilateral and multilateral donors, and philanthropic organizations. Following last year’s announcement at COP26 and as outlined in USAID’s Climate Strategy, USAID is committed to increasing the participation and leadership of Indigenous Peoples, local communities, women and young people in all their diversity in climate action in at least 40 partner countries by 2030.

