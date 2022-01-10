This Boston-based advertising agency has become a go-to marketing agency for the Baker administration

These plans, presented in 2017, led to an expansion of the agency’s focus, to encapsulate strategy as well as marketing – an expansion that prompted Guerra to adopt ThinkArgus as the company name. It meant bringing in more senior executives and becoming more ambitious in finding clients. Guerra let Dodge run with his ideas.

Now he lets her run the business, as the new CEO.

“I feel like we’ve been on the brink of this big change, that people know who we are,” Dodge said. “Customers would tell us, ‘Think Argus is your best kept secret.’ But we don’t wanna be that [anymore]. “

Dodge took over as Managing Director on January 1, after a year of rapid growth. The agency has become a go-to marketing partner for the Baker administration, working on everything from public health campaigns and a “buy local” effort last year, to an upcoming tourism blitz this summer for visitors to. out of state. (Guerra, who remains the owner of the company, recently helped Governor Charlie Baker, and also donated to Deval patrick during his tenure as governor.)

Other recent additions to the client list include Combined Jewish Philanthropies and Fallon’s health. The firm focuses on non-profit organizations, government agencies, and mission-oriented businesses.

In 2017, the Boston firm employed 10 people. Now that number is 22; Dodge hopes to bring it to 30 by the end of the year.

With the help of Gretchen Driscoll, who has just joined the newly created role of ‘Chief of Staff’, Dodge wants employees to feel empowered, just as she felt when she presented her concept brief during the small- Mul lunch.

“I want excited, hungry, passionate people,” Dodge said. “If you show each individual their path to growth, that’s how you turn people on. “

From one of America’s largest companies to many small

John sculley perhaps even better known for the decade he spent as Managing Director of Apple. But since leaving that role in 1993, Sculley has guided a wide variety of small, founder-run businesses, many in the healthcare industry. A good example: the Southborough Pharmacy Benefits Manager Rx Advance, where Sculley chaired the board for several years and helped the company grow to serve health plans and rebrand nirvanaHealth.

The next step is eternal health, directed by Pooja ika. The Boston insurance startup, a facilitator of Medicare Advantage plans, raised $ 10 million in seed funding last year and was launched on January 1. Ika has just raised an additional $ 10 million for the company of more than 20 people. And this time Sculley is one of the investors.

Ika and Sculley first met at Saint-Marc school in 2015, when Ika was a student. (Sculley is a Southborough Prep School alumnus.) Sculley was talking about investing heavily in health care at the time, and Ika came upstairs and introduced herself to him. Since then, Sculley has served as a mentor and role model.

When she is only 24, Sculley said Ika’s leadership skills and vision will resonate with potential investors.

“They are looking for a company that has a very clear vision and a demonstration that the founder is capable of. . . create a culture where other people will want to join and be a part of it, ”said Sculley.

Bank of America funds big festival of ideas on health care

A “Sundance on the Charles”, but for the life sciences sector?

It is the hope of Chris Coburn, innovation director at Mass of General Brigham: create a flagship health event, like the famous film festival.

Coburn is getting closer to that goal now that Bank of America has pledged to subscribe to the annual Mass General Brigham Global Medical Innovation Forum. The bank will spend an undetermined amount of money as a presenting sponsor of the event, and will also nominate bankers and analysts to be among the speakers. Mass General Brigham started the annual forum in 2015, when the giant hospital network was known as Partners HealthCare. This agreement with Bank of America represents the largest corporate contribution to date.

general manager of the bank Brian Moynihan said in a statement that the bank views the conference as a “crossroads of science, technology and private equity” that can lead to important medical breakthroughs.

The event is scheduled from May 2-4 to Westin Copley Place Hotel; Coburn would like to attract at least 2,000 people there, but is also preparing to take the event to virtual mode if the local coronavirus number does not look promising.

The list of speakers includes a list of stars, such as Pfizer General manager Albert Bourla, Amgen General manager Robert bradway, and Thermo Fisher Scientific General manager Marc Casper.

“This partnership will ideally give us something that is enduringly unique,” ​​said Coburn.

More seats at the table

There is a new woman at Massachusetts Competitive Partnershipthe meeting room table.

Jean Hynes, Managing Director of the Boston Fund Manager Wellington, joined the MACP board this month. The partnership, a gathering of 18 CEOs from many of Greater Boston’s largest employers, has attempted to expand its board membership. Six years ago, the only woman present was Fidelity Investments chief Abby johnson. Now there are four, of which Marianne harrison at John hancock and Anne Klibanski at Mass of General Brigham.

Vertex pharmaceutical chief Jeff Leyden, the chairman of the partnership’s board of directors, said in an email that he has known Hynes for many years. He said she brings global financial expertise, a commitment to diversity and inclusion and deep roots in Massachusetts.

Hynes, for her part, is delighted to contribute to the Partnership’s mission to improve the state’s economic competitiveness.

“Although Wellington Management is a global business, the company has maintained its headquarters and the vast majority of its employees in Boston for over 50 years,” Hynes said in an email. “MACP’s focus on creating inclusive jobs, growing an innovative economy and efforts to strengthen education is aligned with our local strategic priorities. [at Wellington]. “

Building trust, one virtual seminar at a time

Can Executives Learn to Improve Their Confidence Skills?

PwC is about to find out. The giant accounting and consulting firm has launched a virtual education program, dubbed the PwC Trust Leadership Institute. It is a national program, but it is co-led by JC Lapierre, director of strategy and communications for PwC based in Boston.

Attendees – 200 to 400 business leaders at a time, from a wide range of industries – cover everything from cybersecurity to corporate culture in their sessions, with a live meeting scheduled for March in Oklahoma. City. Ultimately, PwC wants to bring 10,000 executives through the institute. There is no cost to participants because the program is part of PwC’s larger $ 300 million effort to embed principles of trust in American businesses and, Lapierre said, because “I hope this will allow our brand to be seen in a certain light by customers and potentials. clients. “

PwC provides experts and programs to facilitate discussions. But Lapierre said some of the best information comes from the attendees.

“It’s really cool to see these business leaders come together and see the power of what they can do when they work together,” said Lapierre. “When we talk about trust [in corporate America], sometimes people think everything is pessimistic,. . . but I see so much potential and so much energy.

