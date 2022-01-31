This Nike Air Force 1 Mid Features Cactus Plant Flea Market Style Branding

In its short time with Nike, Cactus Plant Flea Market has managed to create some of the most compelling shoe collaborations of the past three years. Cynthia Lu, who rarely appears in the limelight, has done much to draw attention to her brand through her imaginative interpretations of the Swoosh shoes, revealing a wide range of referential knowledge through a design language that cannot be described as dramatic. Lately she’s been turning heads with her Air Escape 3-inspired Dunk Low, but it all started with the 2019 Vapormax where she applied oversized branding around the outside of the shoe.

A similar treatment is apparent in this upcoming Air Force 1 Mid, an online offering from Nike that has no real connection to CPFM. Still, its influence is clear, with the oversized Swoosh logo on the forefoot and giant NIKE lettering appearing on the medial side. The lightweight upper and solid sail tinted sole are pretty standard for general Nike Sportswear releases, but clearly they’re not meant to fit in.

A release date has yet to be revealed, and we expect more colorways of this Air Force 1 style to surface, so stay tuned for updates and enjoy the detailed preview. below.