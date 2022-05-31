TN Guidance signs MoU with German agency to boost trade

By Express press service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s investment promotion agency, Guidance, on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding with German agency Hannoverimpuls GmbH during the “Hannover Messe-2022” event to further strengthen bilateral ties with the Germany.

This MoU will encourage cooperation and foster trade, investment and technology collaboration in diverse industrial sectors between Hannover and Tamil Nadu. The MoU was signed by Pooja Kulkarni, Managing Director and Managing Director of Guidance, and Doris Petersen, Managing Director, Hannoverimpuls GmbH.

“Hannoverimpuls is the orientation counterpart for Hanover and the region of Lower Saxony. Our MoU aims to enhance business-to-business partnerships, investments, technology collaboration and trade,” Pooja Kulkarni told TNIE after signing the MoU. “Such cooperation would serve common interests and contribute to the development of trade in both regions,” she added.

She said the focus was on promoting trade and investment in the development of sectors such as automotive, engineering, IT, logistics and maritime, industry 4.0 and start-ups.

Improve collaboration

