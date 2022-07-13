TNS Hosts Brand Calling Webinar to Help Businesses Improve Call Answer Rates

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Transaction Network Services (TNS) today announced a webinar, “TNS Enterprise Branded Calling: Restoring Trust to Voice.” The webinar, which takes place on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. ESTis designed for business decision makers looking for innovative solutions to address the erosion of trust in voice calling due to robocalls and the revenue and brand risk of low call response rates.

For organizations in “high demand” industries that rely heavily on voice to reach and interact with consumers, the impact of unwanted robocalls has been staggering: 75% of consumers never answer phone calls on their cordless phones from numbers they do not recognize. However, TNS research suggests that they are five times more likely to answer the phone when the incoming call screen displays the brand logo/name rather than just a phone number.

The webinar, moderated by technology consultant Helen Disney, will feature TNS’ brand calling and call analytics experts: Shelley Dunagan, senior director of corporate brand calling at TNS, and Jim Tyrrell, vice -President of Enterprise Product Management at TNS.

Presentation of the webinar

The TNS Enterprise Branded Calling webinar will detail what drives the consumer brand trust challenge: its impact on customer experience, call agent productivity and your bottom line. It will also explore insights from a recent survey that shows how TNS Enterprise Branded Calling can help drive significant gains in call response rates and brand trust, especially in “high contact” verticals. such as financial services, healthcare, hospitality and retail.

Most importantly, panelists will discuss how TNS Enterprise Branded Calling supports better business outcomes across industries; while improving call rates is essential, the beneficial impact on the business is just as important. By assuring your customers that your calls are legitimate, a business will reduce redundant calls and deliver important messages more efficiently.

TNS experts will provide examples of how Enterprise Branded Calling can support best practices to achieve these results, recognizing the impact that your calling reputation and calling practices can have on your business.

TNS Enterprise Branded Calling helps restore trust in voice calls by auditing companies’ calling practices and recording their phone numbers to ensure that only trusted companies are able to provide more information about calls on an incoming screen. The additional information on the subscriber’s incoming screen will provide better customer interaction, engagement, and results for legitimate businesses. Earlier this year, TNS eclipsed one billion branded calls delivered on US wireless carrier networks, a significant milestone reflecting TNS’ unparalleled success in supporting carrier robocall mitigation efforts.

Register here to attend the webinar and learn more about the TNS Enterprise Branded Calling solution.

About transactional network services

From small rural operators in the United States to the largest multinational operators, TNS meets all the needs of wireless and wireline operators in the United States and around the world. TNS Enterprise Branded Calling is an industry-leading solution that is integrated with major wireless networks, with rich call content resulting in increased contact rates with the enterprise’s end-consumer base. For more information, go here.