Tofutti, 40, launches new branding to stand out in a ‘more competitive’ market

Tofutti, a 40-year-old plant-based food brand, announces that it is updating its branding and packaging with a bolder new look. Intended to position the brand to better compete in a rapidly growing market, the new packaging will launch later in August, with the old packaging being phased out over the course of this year.

The new black design features bold red lettering evoking a retro feel, which the brand says is fitting for a company founded in 1981. The packaging also now prominently displays the words “plant-based” and “vegan.” , while the company’s vegan cheese and sour cream clearly state “gluten-free.”

By labeling its foods “vegan,” Tofutti says it proudly advertises to its largest group of supporters. “Look at the kind of people who follow us on social media. Obviously vegans are our biggest fans,” said Gerry Pugliese, Director of Marketing and Public Relations. He adds: “Tofutti started out as a Kosher Parve brand, it’s part of who we are, we always will be too, but now we’re screaming ‘vegan’.”

Revitalize traders

Tofutti’s current product line includes dairy-free cream cheese, sour cream, dips, pints of ice cream and the famous Tofutti Cutie ice cream sandwiches. In addition to the rebranding, the company states that it is actively improving its social media and digital marketing, sales and distribution, to ensure it remains a top name in plant-based foods.

Tofutti CEO Steve Kass, who has been with the company since 1986, says the packaging will help customers find products more easily on store shelves.“Today’s health food market is flooded with competitors, so we knew it was time to re-evaluate our brand image. We want consumers to recognize all Tofutti products as Tofutti products,” says Kass. “It’s not every day that a quarantine company changes its look; buyers are already excited about the changes.