Tottenham want £17million-rated player Sherwood to be branded ‘very aggressive’

Tottenham have reportedly wanted to attack Mauricio Pochettino’s PSG for midfielder Idrissa Gueye this summer – with the player out of contract in 2023. One player, Tim Sherwood has been hailed after signing for Aston Villa.

Spurs are expected to be active in the summer window whether they qualify for the Europa League or the Champions League at the end of the season. A lot could be determined by Thursday’s clash against Arsenal.

One of the positions Conte is likely to target is another midfielder, given that Harry Winks’ future is uncertain and increasing fixture congestion with Europe looms. The Young Footballers claim that Gueye was targeted.

The 90-time Senegal international remains a crucial part of Pochettino’s PSG, but in a rotational sense – starting one game and replacing the next. He is about to enter the final year of his £96,000-a-week deal (Mirror).

The report claims Spurs have identified Gueye as a possible addition, but at 32 and given his contract, PSG want £17million. But judging by Sherwood’s comments in 2015, Gueye would be a superb signing for Spurs.

“What Idrissa gives you is 100 per cent every time he plays. He’s sincere, he suits the Premier League and he likes the pace of the game,” Sherwood told Villa’s website a while ago. is seven years old, after signing Gueye from Lille.

“He is very aggressive, he attacks people, wants to tackle and wants to get into football. He’s brave in and out of possession – and that’s something you want to see.

Sherwood on Gueye: If the PSG man arrives, Winks will surely leave…

That’s a high possibility anyway. Winks is deprived of playing time with Conte apparently on his midfield duo of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur. In a World Cup year, Winks might want to leave.

That’s probably the case, even without signing another midfielder like Gueye. Although it is difficult for Winks to leave his boyhood club, it is his best move and if Gueye does arrive he will almost certainly leave Spurs.

Photo by Baptiste Fernandez/Icon Sport via Getty Images

