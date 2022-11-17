Translation agency My Language Connection unveils its move to the Middle East

Glasgow-based translation agency My Language Connection (MLC) is expanding into Dubai, saying it is the first of many strategic international moves to support its ambitious growth plans.

The company, which started in 2017, is establishing a base in the Dubai Silicon Oasis free zone, which is billed as the only tech park in the region that offers both a vibrant and active integrated community.

MLC said the move comes after milestones such as being a Scottish edge winning in 2019, and seeing its revenue reach seven figures, up 44% in the past year alone, and having now grown to a network of over 1,200 translators worldwide and increasing the team of Glasgow by a fifth in 2022.

Founder and MD Victoria Nicol, who was named young entrepreneur of the year at this year’s Scottish Business Women’s Awards, highlighted that she was involved in raising awareness as part of the Covid England Explained campaign with her client partnership We Are Magpie among other language projects. involving small and medium enterprises and blue chip organizations.

The company says the expansion into the United Arab Emirates opens up new opportunities in key sectors. Photo: contribution.

She added that the company works with clients around the world in a range of technical industries, and is striving to become one of the leading providers of internationally recognized language services for the medical and technical industries. .

Ms. Nicol also said, “This overseas expansion gives us a physical presence in the UAE, allows us to develop our existing relationships with [Asia-Pacific] customers, and opens up new opportunities in key sectors with a presence on the ground.

“We already have a strong presence in Dubai, with existing partners in various sectors. This move will support our projected growth in the medical and technical industries and create breakthroughs in oil and gas, renewable energy, construction and engineering, marketing and media, among other key sectors.