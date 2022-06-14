Two new recruits for the expansion of the agency

Full-service marketing agency Purpose Media has bolstered its team with two new hires.

Thomas Liddle and Callum Alton join the South Normanton-based company as videographer and digital account manager respectively.

Liddle holds a top-notch degree in film production and has previously worked as a freelancer with various production companies across the UK.

Alton holds multiple marketing and Google accredited certifications and brings 6 years of agency experience to the company.

Liddle said: “I look forward to working with other members of the video team. Being freelance has exposed me to a variety of different working cultures, but I’ve never been able to fully blossom in the within an ever-expanding team.By joining Purpose Media, I will be able to truly immerse myself in a cohesive collaborative environment where I can truly feel like part of the team.

Alton said: “I chose to join Purpose Media as they are incredibly well established in the industry and in the region. Having already 6 years of agency experience, I knew what to expect in an agency environment, and PM is the perfect place for me to not only develop my personal and professional digital marketing skills, but also to help to the development of the digital side. of the company.

Purpose Media is sponsoring the East Midlands Business Masters 2022 – click here to nominate your business heroes.