Uber Eats unveils expanded convenience options and partnership with Goop

Uber Eats announces expansion of “Don’t Eats” market products and convenience stores in its Super Bowl ad.

The ad features celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow and Nicholas Braun munching on various inedible items.

The announcement marks a partnership with Goop and the launch of new retail hubs on the Uber Eats app.

wants you to know it’s got you covered, whether it’s a late-night pizza or a Goop’s vagina-scented candle.

The company is debuting an expanded selection of its “Don’t Eats” convenience store products and sundries in its upcoming Super Bowl ad, which features a variety of celebrities biting into Uber Eats orders containing inedible items. Among them is Gwyneth Paltrow, shown munching on her lifestyle brand’s infamous $75 “Smells Like My Vagina” candle, kicking off a newly launched partnership between Uber and Goop.

“Oh!” Paltrow exclaims, seemingly delighted, after taking a delicate bite.

The ad also features Jennifer Coolidge, Nicholas Braun and Trevor Noah gnawing on everything from sponges and paper towels to soap and crayons.

“Thanks to Uber Eats, we don’t even know what food is anymore,” a deadpan Noah says in the ad.

Nicholas Braun eats dish soap in an Uber Eats ad.

Uber Eats has made concerted efforts to expand its non-food verticals in recent years, which now include groceries, alcohol, convenience stores and flower arrangements.

“Nearly three million consumers order essentials beyond food through Uber Eats every month,” the company wrote in a blog post earlier this week. “That’s why, in our second big game campaign, we’re going long on that growth.”

Along with Super Bowl advertising, Uber Eats is also launching Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day themed retail hubs that feature select items available for in-app delivery.

Uber Eats is taking inspiration from competitor DoorDash, which ran a similar ad during last year’s Super Bowl to show the company’s offerings in the consumer market. The commercial, which marked the DoorDash’s Super Bowl debut, featured Broadway “Hamilton” star Daveed Diggs along with several Sesame Street Muppets.

This will be the second Super Bowl commercial for UberEats, following a 2021 spot featuring actors Mike Myers and Dana Carvey as their popular “Wayne’s World” characters.

Watch the full announcement here.