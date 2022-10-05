US Department of Defense > Contract

DEFENSE HEALTH AGENCY

Washington Business Dynamics, LLC, of ​​Washington, District of Columbia, has been awarded a $66,906,179 Firm Fixed Price Global Purchase Agreement (BPA) (HT0015-23-A-0001) under the award program multiple 541611 of the General Services Administration (Professional Services – Business Administrative Services). This BPA supports in-year financial planning, budget reporting, budget analysis, execution and out-of-year resources to include the development and preparation of documentation necessary for program budget decisions, program of future years, memoranda of program objectives, audits and submissions of budget estimates. , risk management and internal control/performance metrics, contract database support, cost estimation, evaluation support, technical writing support and administrative support for the deputy deputy director of the Health Agency of the Defense for Information Operations, Portfolio and Resource Management Division. This BPA will support DHA funding, acquisition, and commercial efforts throughout the military health system. The solicitation provided a fair opportunity with nine bids received. This is a one-year base BPA with a five-year order period. The baseline year will be funded from FY2023 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $11,407,843, subject to the availability of funds. Place of performance shall be Washington, District of Columbia. The Defense Health Agency, Enterprise Medical Services Contracting Division, San Antonio, Texas is the contracting activity.

ADVANCED DEFENSE PROJECTS AGENCY

Georgia Tech Research Corporation, Atlanta, Georgia, has been awarded a $22,704,951 cost reimbursement contract for a research project under the Signature Management using Operational Knowledge and Environments (SMOKE) program. This 48-month contract includes an option which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of the contract to $24,704,951. The SMOKE program will develop data-driven tools to automate the planning and execution of threat-emulated cyberinfrastructure required for network security assessments. Work will be performed in Atlanta, Georgia (95%) and Athens, Georgia (5%), and if all options are exercised, work will be completed by October 2026. Research, Development Fund, fiscal year 2022 test and evaluation in the amount of $1,115,548 are incurred at the time of grant and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was a competitive acquisition as part of a wide open agency announcement and 26 offers were received. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Virginia is the contracting activity (HR001123C0035).

MISSILE DEFENSE AGENCY

Raytheon Company, San Diego, CA is awarded a contract amendment in the amount of $13,392,678 for the previously awarded Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (ID/IQ) HQ0147-19-D-0013. The value of the contract goes from $12,008,811 to $25,401,489. Raytheon Company is the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) for the Multispectral Targeting System (MTS) class of sensors. Under this contract, the contractor will continue to provide engineering services in support of the lifecycle maintenance of government-owned Raytheon MTS-class sensors and to secure the technical capability and resources necessary to operate, maintain, repair and upgrade units. Planned engineering services include spare parts support, platform integration support, test equipment support and commissioning, and software/firmware updates. Work will be performed in San Diego, CA. The order period for the ID/IQ remains unchanged from January 11, 2019 to January 10, 2024. No funds are committed with this reward. One offer was solicited and one offer was received. Legal authority for this contractual action is 10 USC § 2304(c)(1) as implemented by FAR 6.302-1, single source responsible, and no other supply or service will satisfy agency requirements. The Missile Defense Agency, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

MARINE

Clayton International, Inc.,* Peachtree City, Georgia, is awarded a $7,905,026 firm fixed price cost reimbursable contract to provide depot level maintenance services for a VH-3A helicopter for the Government of Egypt. Work will be performed in Peachtree City, Georgia, and is expected to be completed in June 2024. Foreign Military Sales customer funds in the amount of $7,905,026 will be committed at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. year. This contract was not competitively awarded pursuant to Federal Defense Procurement Regulation 206.302-4. Naval Air Warfare Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the subcontract business (N0042123C0003).

*Small business