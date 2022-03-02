USC Baseball takes care of business on the road, beats LMU 8-2







LOS ANGELES –The USC baseball team had both bats and arms working on the road, beating LMU 8-2 Tuesday night at Page Stadium in Westchester.

The Trojans, who posted double-digit hits for the fifth time in their last six games, improve to 6-2 with the win, while LMU drops to 1-6-1. USC has now won four straight after sweeping its streak against Omaha this weekend.

Visiting Trojans arrived first on the board when Rhylan Thomas hit a sacrificial fly in the third inning, then USC made three runs in the fourth to give them some breathing room. Attic Guillemette doubled a point at home in the fourth, then Johnny Olmstead and Thomas also homered.

By Andre Smith would add to the USC lead with a solo shot in the top of the seventh to make it 5-1. Olmstead also homered and Tyresse Turner hit an RBI double to extend USC’s lead to 7-1 in the eighth. A sacrifice flies away Tyler Lozano capped the score in the ninth.

LMU’s first round was on crazy terrain in round five and their final on a solo circuit in round nine.

Six USC pitchers combined on the mound to hold the Lions in check, with Charlie Hurley in the lead, pitching 3.0 scoreless innings early. Nate Clow also had a scoreless pair of innings in relief for USC.

GREAT PERFORMANCE

Charlie Hurley : IP 3.0, 3H, 0R, BB, 2K

: IP 3.0, 3H, 0R, BB, 2K Nate Clow : 2.0 IP, H, 0R, 0BB, 3K

: 2.0 IP, H, 0R, 0BB, 3K Johnny Olmstead : 2 for 4, 2RBI, 2R, HR, BB

: 2 for 4, 2RBI, 2R, HR, BB By Andre Smith : 2 for 4, RBI, 2R, HR, BB

FUTURE

The Trojans return to Dedeaux Field this weekend, hosting Wagner for a three-game series starting Friday. All three games will be streamed live on Pac-12+ via USCTrojans.com, with links available on the Trojans schedule page.