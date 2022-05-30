Voices releases first episode of new “Voice Branding” podcast

—

Voices CEO and Founder David Ciccarelli takes a behind-the-scenes look at the creative processes, tools and technologies brands use to engage with their audiences in the new “Voice Branding” podcast.

“On Voice Branding, we’ll explore what it takes to shape messages, tell stories, and brand the world’s most influential organizations,” says Ciccarelli. “I’m looking to chat with creative minds working in advertising agencies, production houses, sound design and sound branding experts.”

In the inaugural episode of “Voice Branding,” Ciccarelli connects with Jon Corbin, Creative Producer at Corbin Visual Ltd.

Corbin joins Ciccarelli to discuss the creative process, how clients best prepare for video shoots and other visual campaigns to create content that looks real.

“The reality of how creativity flourishes is knowing who you surround yourself with and what their responsibilities are. It all comes down to how you channel inspiration, through your own worldview; that’s creativity,” Corbin explains on the podcast.

Check out the full podcast here, and if you like what you hear, consider giving the podcast a five-star review.

If you or someone you know would be a great guest on the podcast, we’d love to hear from you. Simply complete this request form.

With podcasts consumed in 50% of US homes, it’s no surprise that Ciccarelli is spearheading this audio-based initiative. Responsible for setting the vision and executing the company’s growth strategy, Ciccarelli regularly writes and speaks about the critical importance of strong audio branding and presence in music-focused spaces. audio.

Voices follows its own guidance and offers an assortment of podcasts and live webinars to its talent and client communities.

To post a job and find the right voice for your audio branding project, visit: https://www.voices.com/hire

To start your freelance voice career today, visit: https://www.voices.com/signup

Contact information:

Name: Tara Parachuk

Email: Send Email

Organization: Voice

Address: 100 Dundas St Suite 700, London, Ontario N6A 5B6, Canada

Website: https://www.voices.com/

Build ID: 89075841

If you detect any problems, problems or errors in the content of this press release, please contact [email protected] to let us know. We will respond and rectify the situation within the next 8 hours.

COMTEX_407948803/2773/2022-05-30T04:05:10